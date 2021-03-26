Okay, you don't have to admit it to me, or anyone else for that matter, but we've all watched at least one (or, in my case, more than one) episode of some season of Splitsvilla

Well, looks like Splitsvilla has gone 'corporate' and got itself an intern - Wild Villa on Voot Select. 

Yes, apart from the regular season of Splitsvilla, there is also another show with "6 hot singles, 1 wicked host, zero rules and infinite fantasies", being hosted by Nikhil Chinapa. 

From the looks of it, it's the mini version of Splitsvilla, because 'byte-sized' entertainment is the future. From its description, the winner will get a chance to 'change the game of Splitsvilla'.

Voot
Source: Voot

*Cuz interns work and company takes credit. #lifeislikethatonly*

And from the time I have on my hand (because I have no social life), and the lack of funds I have in my bank, luxury villas may be out of reach, but "Wild Villa" sure is available. 

In fact, Twitterati's already jumped on the bandwagon: 

Reality shows gone wild! 