Okay, you don't have to admit it to me, or anyone else for that matter, but we've all watched at least one (or, in my case, more than one) episode of some season of Splitsvilla.

Well, looks like Splitsvilla has gone 'corporate' and got itself an intern - Wild Villa on Voot Select.

Yes, apart from the regular season of Splitsvilla, there is also another show with "6 hot singles, 1 wicked host, zero rules and infinite fantasies", being hosted by Nikhil Chinapa.

From the looks of it, it's the mini version of Splitsvilla, because 'byte-sized' entertainment is the future. From its description, the winner will get a chance to 'change the game of Splitsvilla'.

*Cuz interns work and company takes credit. #lifeislikethatonly*

And from the time I have on my hand (because I have no social life), and the lack of funds I have in my bank, luxury villas may be out of reach, but "Wild Villa" sure is available.

In fact, Twitterati's already jumped on the bandwagon:

@MTVIndia #Wildvilla is interesting, you know what I mean 😜 — arihant jain (@arihant02) March 13, 2021

#Wildvilla I think North Indian audience are more into sex not content! Was watching Big Boss Kannada and came across this shit with non sense tasks.... #Voot please don't add Pornhub contents here... — Hemsworthstarc (@HemsworthStarc) March 20, 2021

Nikhil Chinipa wala #WildVilla kaun kaun dekh rha hai?



Tell your fav:-#RahulVaidya #RKVians — Teddy Bear (Teddu ) 🙈 (@_imniks_) March 21, 2021

Reality shows gone wild!