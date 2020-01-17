India has an incredible biodiversity. From the towering Himalayas in the north to the diversity rich Western Ghats in the south, we are a treasure trove of flora and fauna.

And finally we have a film that celebrates India's rich biodiversity. Wild Karnataka, India's first wildlife film ever to be made in blue-chip 4K has hit theatres today.

The 53-minute long documentary showcases the forests and landscapes of Karnataka and bring to us a film that will make us proud of our rich biodiversity.

Directed by Kalyan Verma and Amoghavarsha JS, and filmed for over 4 years, the movie has been voiced by none other than Sir David Attenborough.

Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej has given music to the film.

The trailer of the documentary shows the magnificent forests of Karnataka that are home to exotic wildlife.

From endangered species like lion-tailed macaque and tigers...

... to the breathtaking birdlife, the documentary aims to reveal landscapes and tell the unheard stories from the forests of Karnataka.

The film that has been shot by a team of 20 cameramen using drones and stationed cameras across Karnataka, will give you goosebumps.

What are you waiting for? Go and watch the film and feel enamoured by the beauty that is India.

You can watch the trailer here.

All images sourced from the YouTube trailer.