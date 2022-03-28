The 94th Academy Awards were held on Sunday, 27th March, off-camera. The first eight awards were handed out at the Dolby Theatre before the start of the broadcast. Here's a list of all the Oscars winners of 2022.

1. Will Smith | Best Actor

The best actor in a leading role award went to Will Smith for the movie Kind Richard. The other nominees were Javier Bardem, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Garfield and Denzel Washington.

2. Jessica Chastain | Best Actress

Jessica Chastain won the award for best actress in the leading role for The Eyes of Tammy Faye. It was her first Oscars as well. The other nominees were Olivia Colman, Penelope Cruz, Nicole Kidman and Kristen Stewart.

3. CODA | Best Picture

CODA won the Oscars for the best picture. The film touches upon the life of Ruby Rossi (played by Emilia Jones), the only hearing member of a deaf family, who struggles to strike a balance between her personal life, and her family's fishing business.

4. Jane Campion | Best Director

The best director award went to Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog. The other nominees were Kenneth Branagh, Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Paul Thomas Anderson and Steven Spielberg.

5. Ariana DeBose | Best Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose won the Oscar for best actress in a supporting role for West Side Story. The other nominees were Jessie Buckley, Judi Dench, Kirsten Dunst and Aunjanue Ellis.

6. Troy Kotsur | Best Supporting Actor

Troy Kostur became the second deaf actor to win an Academy Award. He won the best supporting actor award for CODA. Troy Kotsur was greeted with a standing ovation in sign language. He dedicated his award to the deaf and the CODA community.

7. Belfast | Best Original Screenplay

Belfast won the best original screenplay award. The other nominees were Don't Look Up, King Richard, Licorice Pizza and The Worst Person in the World.

8. CODA | Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA also won the award for best-adapted screenplay. It is an English remake of the 2014 French film La Famille Belier.

9. Drive My Car | Best International Feature Film

The Japanese film, Drive My Car won the best international feature film. The other nominations were Flee, The Hand of God, Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom and The Worst Person in the World.

10. Summer Of Soul | Best Documentary Feature

The best documentary feature went to Summer of Soul. The other nominations were Ascension, Attica, Flee and Writing with Fire.

11. The Queen of Basketball | Best Documentary (Short)

The Queen of Basketball won the Academy Award for best short documentary. The other nominations were Audible, Three Songs for Benazir, When We Were Bullies and Lead Me Home.

12. Encanto | Best Animated Feature Film

Encanto won the best-animated feature film award. The other nominations were Flee, Luca, The Mitchells vs. The Machine and Raya and the Last Dragon.

13. The Windshield Wiper | Best Animated (Short)

The Academy Award for best animated short film went to The Windshield Wiper. The other nominations were Affairs of the Art, Bestia, Boxballet and Robin Robin.

14. The Long Goodbye | Best Live Action (Short)



The Academy Award for the best live-action short film went to The Long Goodbye. The other nominations were Ala Kachuu — Take and Run, The Dress, On My Mind and Please Hold.

15. Dune | Best Original Score

Dune won the Academy Award for best original score. The other nominations were Don't Look Up, Encanto, Parallel Mothers and The Power of the Dog.

16. No Time To Die | Best Original Song

The Oscars for the best original song went to the title track of No Time To Die. King Richard, Encanto, Belfast and Four Good Days were the other nominations.

17. Dune | Best Cinematography

Dune also won the Oscars for best cinematography. The other nominations were Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, The Tragedy of Macbeth and West Side Story.

18. Cruella | Best Costume Design

Cruella won the Oscars for the best costume design among other nominations like Cyrano, Dune, Nightmare Alley and Westside Story.

19. Dune | Best Production Design

Dune also won the Academy Awards for the best production design. The other nominations were Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, The Tragedy of Macbeth and West Side Story.

20. The Eyes of Tammy Faye | Best Makeup and Hair

The best makeup and hair award went to The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Coming 2 America, Cruella, Dune and House of Gucci were the other nominations.

21. Dune | Best Sound

Dune also won the award for the achievement in sound. The other nominations were Belfast, No Time to Die, The Power of the Dog and Westside Story.

22. Dune | Best Film Editing

The award for best film editing also went to Dune. Don't Look Up, King Richard, The Power of the Dog and Tick, Tick... Boom! were the other nominations.

23. Dune | Best Visual Effects

Dune also bagged the best visual effects award. Free Guy, No Time to Die, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Spider-Man: No Way Home were the other nominations.

Honorary Oscars were presented to Samuel L Jackson, Liv Ullmann and writer-actor-director Elaine May. Danny Glover received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

Also Read | Here's The Entire Uncensored Video Of Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock At The Oscars