Not everyone has the same definition and beliefs about love. While some people feel more at peace being in a monogamous relationship, others may find happiness in sharing their love with multiple people. Whether that is by being in an open relationship or in a polyamorous one.

And so, we've compiled a list of celebs who have talked about being in open or polyamorous marriages, relationships. Because sometimes, insight can be a great source of learning. Read on.

1. Bella Thorne

Actress, model, writer, and singer Bella Thorne has opened up about being pansexual and polyamorous many times and is extremely transparent about it.

I love loving two people at once. I love sharing stories with three people in one room. So, I’m always trying to find ways to make it work because I think it really would make me happy.

- Bella Thorne told Cosmopolitan

2. Shailene Woodley

One of the many celebs who have shared their views on polyamory is Shailene Woodley. She's said she doesn't think people are meant to be monogamous on more than one occasion.

I just haven't met anyone where I was like, 'Wow, I could definitely see myself spending a season of my life with you, I don't even know if humans are genetically made to be with one person forever.'

- Shailene Woodley told Elle

3. Will Smith

According to reports, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith decided to personalise their relationship and make it an open marriage.

Our marriage wasn’t working. We could no longer pretend. We were both miserable and clearly something had to change... We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way. And marriage for us can’t be a prison.

- Will Smith told GQ

4. Kehlani

Back in 2020, Kehlani spoke up about her partner YG's pictures kissing another woman coming out, and she made it very clear that the rules of her open relationship don't affect YG's interactions with other women.

That wasn't a rule-breaking situation. I just don't feel like getting online and deeply explaining that that is not a situation that matters to me then I gotta deal with everybody coming at my mentality about an open relationship.

- Kehlani told The Breakfast Club

5. Ezra Miller

Actor Ezra Miller has talked about being queer and also about how he approaches his relationships.

I’m trying to find queer beings who understand me as a queer being off the bat, who I make almost a familial connection with, and I feel like I’m married to them 25 lifetimes ago from the moment we meet.

- Ezra Miller

6. Gwyneth Paltrow

Similar to Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, Gwyneth Paltrow once spoke about being in an open marriage with Chris Martin.

7. Willow Smith

On an episode of Red Table Talk, Willow Smith talked about being polyamorous and how it allows both parties to be free and happy.

With polyamory, I feel like the main foundation is the freedom to be able to create a relationship style that works for you and not just stepping into monogamy because that's what everyone around you says is the right thing to do.

- Willow Smith on Red Table Talk

Everyone has a right to choose how they wish to lead their life!