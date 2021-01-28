If I get a rupee for every time I get asked a sexist question, I'll still be broke all thanks to the wage gap.

But these are not the only issues faced by us, women. In the name of culture, generations of patriarchy is shoved down our throats.

And, this was captured by Tamil Actor, Shraddha Srinath when she congratulated the recently married couple, Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal.

In her Instagram story, she said that his wife and in-laws will not be okay with him acting with other female actors after his marriage and it'll be tough handling personal and work life.

Needless to say, this was a dig at people who ask women sexist questions like- 'oh, will your husband be okay with you working or how do you manage and work and personal life' (sigh).

The next time you see a woman being called names for voicing her opinion, her character being assassinated, being slut shamed or body shamed, stand up for her. Don't be a silent spectator. Do THAT instead of sending WhatsApp forwards. We don't need your wishes. They mean nothing. — Shraddha Srinath (@ShraddhaSrinath) March 8, 2018

Not just that, her comment also showcases the discrimination female actors face in the industry just because they decide to get married.

After their marriage, they are suddenly thought to be forgotten, and assumed to leave their work and focus on their 'family.'

Seeing this, many people couldn't help but share their reactions.

the way my brain instantly stanned her — haniya (@cartiwannagoeat) January 25, 2021

I love her T_T https://t.co/7viZbEmXAv — Swetha Priyadharshini (@SwethaPD) January 25, 2021

want @ShraddhaSrinath to be my best friend because her wit and humour sense is UNMATCHED https://t.co/XA1mgTzxl6 — cwc stan account (@biggbosskanni) January 26, 2021

I mean whataa burn!!!! 🔥 — shagun (@shagunroyyy) January 25, 2021

While some had different opinions.

God bless the ppl stanning her for this !

Good that she intend to expose the double standards of entertainment industry but the way she chose to do it is absolutely wrong!



Why tag him?



Are you congratulating or taunting? Ruining newly weds happy moment selfishly https://t.co/2gTDiiKZXe — shruthi | 25.01.21 | (@gleefulmess) January 26, 2021

Her opinion, her wish. But could have done in a better and not by tagging the picture of man's wedding! Atleast on his good day, spare him from propagandas. https://t.co/aKgH4ZRlI7 — jAZz (@WeirdSinceBorn) January 26, 2021

exaclty, stealing someone's happy moment!

This passive aggression seems inappropriate because technically it is targeting an innocent person who probably never made headlines for mysogyny/patriarchy/sexism — Jane Doe (@anonymity_charm) January 26, 2021

Well, I better get going before I stay out a little too 'late.'