2020 was all about OTTs and Filmfare introduced the first-ever edition of Flyx Filmfare OTT awards. The awards were given out on Saturday evening and here's the list of actors, series and films that won big.

Best Series: Paatal Lok

Best Comedy (Series/Specials): Panchayat

Best Film (Web Original): Raat Akeli Hai

Best Actor in a Drama Series (Male): Jaideep Ahlawat (Paatal Lok)

Best Actor in a Drama Series (Female): Sushmita Sen (Aarya)

Best Actor in a Drama Series (Critics): Manoj Bajpayee (The Family Man)

Best Actress in a Drama Series (Critics): Priyamani (The Family Man)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Male): Jitendra Kumar (Panchayat)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Female): Mithila Palkar (Little Things Season 3)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Critics): Dhruv Sehgal (Little Things Season 3)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series (Critics): Sumukhi Suresh (Pushpavali Season 2)

Best Actor in a Web Original Film (Female) - Tripti Dimri (Bulbbul)

Best Actor in A Supporting Role in a Drama Series (Male): Amit Sadh (Breathe: Into The Shadows)

Best Actor in A Supporting Role in a Drama Series (Female): Divya Dutta (Special OPS)

Best Actor in A Supporting Role in a Comedy Series (Male): Raghubir Yadav (Panchayat)

Best Actor in A Supporting Role in a Comedy Series (Female): Neena Gupta (Panchayat)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role Web Original Film (Female) - Seema Pahwa (Chintu Ka Birthday)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Web Original Film (Male) - Rahul Bose (Bulbbul)

Best Cinematography (Series) - Sylvester Fonseca and Swapnil Sonavane (Sacred Games)

Did your favourite actors and series made it to the awards?