2020 was all about OTTs and Filmfare introduced the first-ever edition of Flyx Filmfare OTT awards. The awards were given out on Saturday evening and here's the list of actors, series and films that won big.
Best Series: Paatal Lok
#paatallok Best Series, Best Original Story, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Actor (Male) Big Congratulations to our entire cast & crew. @filmfare @OfficialCSFilms @PrimeVideoIN #SudipSharma #avinasharun @prosit_roy @JaideepAhlawat @IshwakSingh #Filmfareottawards pic.twitter.com/PpIQWXqnfo— Abhishek Banerjee (@nowitsabhi) December 19, 2020
Best Comedy (Series/Specials): Panchayat
Best Film (Web Original): Raat Akeli Hai
Best Actor in a Drama Series (Male): Jaideep Ahlawat (Paatal Lok)
Best Actor in a Drama Series (Female): Sushmita Sen (Aarya)
Best Actor in a Drama Series (Critics): Manoj Bajpayee (The Family Man)
Best Actress in a Drama Series (Critics): Priyamani (The Family Man)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Male): Jitendra Kumar (Panchayat)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Female): Mithila Palkar (Little Things Season 3)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Critics): Dhruv Sehgal (Little Things Season 3)
Best Actress in a Comedy Series (Critics): Sumukhi Suresh (Pushpavali Season 2)
Best Actor in a Web Original Film (Female) - Tripti Dimri (Bulbbul)
Best Actor in A Supporting Role in a Drama Series (Male): Amit Sadh (Breathe: Into The Shadows)
Best Actor in A Supporting Role in a Drama Series (Female): Divya Dutta (Special OPS)
Hum do hamare do !! 😜@filmfare pic.twitter.com/MKvKqaf8RP— Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) December 19, 2020
Best Actor in A Supporting Role in a Comedy Series (Male): Raghubir Yadav (Panchayat)
Best Actor in A Supporting Role in a Comedy Series (Female): Neena Gupta (Panchayat)
Best Actor In A Supporting Role Web Original Film (Female) - Seema Pahwa (Chintu Ka Birthday)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Web Original Film (Male) - Rahul Bose (Bulbbul)
Best Cinematography (Series) - Sylvester Fonseca and Swapnil Sonavane (Sacred Games)
Did your favourite actors and series made it to the awards?