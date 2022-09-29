Here’s The Full List Of Winners From The Koffee With Karan S7 Awards Ft Kusha, Tanmay & More

Koffee With Karan Season 7 was a blend of drama, gossip and even some emotional moments that were truly honest. And while our Thursdays won’t be the same without a new episode each week, we couldn’t have asked for a better wrap to Season 7. With Tanmay Bhat, Kusha Kapila, Danish Sait and Niharika Nm as the ‘jury’ for Koffee awards, things got sassier and funnier than usual.

From truth bombs and interventions to a Koffee bingo for KJo himself, it was perhaps the most entertaining episode.

Of course, some of our favourites won the awards, and here’s the list:

1. Best Moment – Sonam Kapoor & Arjun Kapoor

During their episode, Sonam Kapoor misquoted Brahmastra as Shiva No. 1, which she went on to keep talking about. Of course, Arjun Kapoor had the best reaction to Sonam being her nonchalant self. The internet sure had a lot of fun with this moment from the season – all the memes are proof.

2. Best Rapid Fire – Ranveer Singh

It’s no doubt that Ranveer Singh’s rapid fire was funny and rapid, at the same time. While the entire Koffee couch presence was about Ranveer being the most Ranveer ever, his rapid fire answer about being an ‘ass-man’ won him the award.

3. Best Episode – Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt

Alia and Ranveer’s rapport on the couch and the two of them being ultimate sakhis made the episode a fun watch. And, Ranveer Singh’s impressions have to be the highlight of this season – the jury agrees.

4. Best Performance Male – Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor had talked about his personal life, his body image issues, emotional eating and the fact that he thought that he was letting down the audience. All of these were emotional yet important moments from the episode. The actor’s appearance on KWK was not only filled with funny moments, but also vulnerable ones. And just like us, the ‘jury’ was moved by it too.

5. Best Performance Female – Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was her sassy self on the episode with Akshay Kumar. From talking about her marriage and the unrealistic expectations that KJo’s films set about the institution of marriage, she didn’t shy away from saying the right things. And hence, the queen won more than just our hearts.