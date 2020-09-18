Yesterday, PM Modi celebrated his 70th birthday, and birthday wishes for him poured in on social media.

PM Modi
Source: Financial Express

Modi Ji took to Twitter to respond to many of his well-wishers, including Milind Soman who certainly had a unique wish for PM Modi.  

Milind Soman
Source: Indulge Express

Milind Soman wished for a 'proactive opposition' that would push PM Modi to do better for our country. PM Modi, in response, thanked him for his wishes and 'wishful thinking'. 

Naturally, Twitterati could not help but comment upon this exchange: 

Waah, Modi ji, waah! 