Yesterday, PM Modi celebrated his 70th birthday, and birthday wishes for him poured in on social media.

Thank you @imVkohli! I would also like to congratulate @AnushkaSharma and you. I am sure you will be amazing parents! https://t.co/6IsTEGOhAS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

Thanks @iamsrk. I am sure the IPL season would be keeping you quite busy now on. https://t.co/d4vOKadSxR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

Modi Ji took to Twitter to respond to many of his well-wishers, including Milind Soman who certainly had a unique wish for PM Modi.

Milind Soman wished for a 'proactive opposition' that would push PM Modi to do better for our country. PM Modi, in response, thanked him for his wishes and 'wishful thinking'.

Thank you for your birthday wishes and wishful thinking. :) https://t.co/cnit2tfVvD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

Naturally, Twitterati could not help but comment upon this exchange:

Wishful thinking on proactive opposition (; 😭🎉👌 — Que_stions (@Que_stions) September 17, 2020

At least there is no spelling mistake. You gotta give him that much 👍 — Girish (@GirishNaught) September 17, 2020

I'll die 😂 — Shubhangi Tiwari (@shubh19822) September 17, 2020

😂😂😂😂 Best reply of the day! — Pandeyji_Speaks (@malhar_pandey) September 17, 2020

Everyone is getting that vibes...😁 — Kranti kar (@prasadprasadpp) September 17, 2020

Waah, Modi ji, waah!