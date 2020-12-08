The COVID-19 pandemic put the world on pause, as countries across the globe went into lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus. But while the world paused, the stories of hope, love, despair kept going on. Amazon Prime Video's upcoming original film, Unpaused, takes a look at five such stories.

An anthology that brings together five different directors, Nikkhil Advani, Raj & DK, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Nitya Mehra, and Avinash Arun, Unpaused offers a look at how life goes on, even when the world is on a pause.

From two unexpected companions forced to come together due to the pandemic to an elderly woman who revels in the solitude the lockdown offers, to a wife struggling with sexual assault allegations leveled on her husband, Unpaused takes a look at stories from all walks of life.

The trailer hints at the roller-coaster ride of emotions Unpaused attempts to deliver with five diverse stories and a stellar starcast that includes actors like Abhishek Banerjee, Ratna Pathak Shah, Lillete Dubey, Gulshan Devaiah, Ishwak Singh, Richa Chaddha, Sumeet Vyas, and others.

You can watch the trailer here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer. The film releases on Amazon Prime Video on December 18.