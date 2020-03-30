India has been put under a lockdown for 21 days and everyone has been asked to stay safe indoors during this period of time. In order to keep people entertained, Doordarshan has decided to air two of their most successful shows, Ramayan and Shah Rukh Khan starrer, the 1989 show Circus.





Apart from these two, here are a few of our favourites that we wish would return to the screen again:

1. Shaktimaan

This OG Indian superhero played by Mukesh Khanna was the symbol of hope on Indian television for years and it is time for him to come back.

2. Fauji

Before Left Right Left, there was Fauji which followed the journey of army recruits. It was also the debut of Shah Rukh Khan, do we need another reason to rerun this show?

3. Saans

Starring Neena Gupta and Kanwaljit Singh, this show followed the story of a young couple and an extra-marital affair. Ahead of its times, the show beautifully captured the conflicting emotions of the lead couple.

4. Rishtey

An anthology, this show focused on the life lessons learnt from stories surrounding friends, family, love and relationships.

5. Ghar Jamai

The Shaktishaali family follows the custom where the men live with their wife's family after getting married, resulting in hilarious consequences. Starring R. Madhavan, Satish Shah and Mandira Bedi, this show was quite a riot.

6. Hip Hip Hurray

Set in a high school, this show taught us that your teenage years are hard and you've still got a long way to go. This show is nostalgic for everyone who has grown up watching TV in the 90s.

7. Just Mohabbat

We all remember following Jai on his journey through hostel life, his first love and finding trouble with his best friend. It's time the younger generation got a chance to watch this gold.

8. Karamchand

Pankaj Kapoor as a crime fighting detective on DD? Yes, we'd watch reruns of this show, any day. Also, who could forget Sushmita Mukherjee's iconic role as Kitty.

9. Malgudi Days

Based on the works of R. K. Narayan, these feel-good stories set in the small town of Malgudi lit up our days. We could use some positivity during a time like this.

10. Dekh Bhai Dekh

In this show, three generations of the Diwan family live, love and laugh together. Dekh Bhai Dekh wasn't just hilarious, but also had an impressive star-cast like Shekhar Suman and Sushma Seth who played unforgettable characters.

11. Buniyaad

This 1980s drama follows the story of Master Haveli Ram's family, who are facing difficulties during the India - Pakistan partition. This show had a lot to teach about maintaining relations and making the most of unfortunate circumstances.

12. Tu Tu Main Main

Reema Lagoo and Supriya Pilgaonkar played a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law duo who couldn't stop bickering with each other. However, their love-hate relationship kept us entertained for hours.

13. Hum Paanch

Who can forget the misadventures of Anand Mathur, his wife, his late wife and their five daughters. Honestly, there is no better time to bring Kajal Bhai back on screen.

14. Captain Vyom

This show may not have been very popular, but it was India's first sci-fi superhero show. Also, a young Milind Soman? We'd watch those reruns any day.

15. Office Office

Mussadilal aka Pankaj Kapoor's every day struggle with offices across India made for some great television. Also, who doesn't want to watch Usha with her basket of vegetables and Bhatia ji with his samosas, again?

Is anybody listening? We need more reruns.