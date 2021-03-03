We've all made the shift from "couch-surfing" to "couch-chilling" in the last year. And looks like no one understands that better than Netflix India.

Because it just announced its line-up for 2021. And, with 41 new titles, including new movies, shows, documentaries, comedy-specials, and new seasons, Netflix is all set to make 2021 a chill year indeed.

Here's a look at some of the major new releases from Netflix, for the year:

1. Delhi Crime S2

After premiering in 2019, the Emmy-award-winning crime drama, starring Shefali Shah in the lead role, returns for a second season.

2. Kota Factory S2

In its second season, TVF's black-and-white comedy-drama turns into a multi-hued world (as indicated in the last episode of S1) on Netflix, with Mayur More reprising his role of the confused, vulnerable teenager, Vaibhav.

3. Decoupled

Directed by Hardik Mehta (Kaamyaab), Decoupled stars R. Madhavan and Surveen Chaudhary as an estranged couple, living together solely for the sake of their child.

4. Mismatched S2

The end of S1 made it clear - Rishi and Dimple's story is far from over, though the romance bit of it certainly took a hit. Hopefully, Season 2 will shed a little more light on how their story shapes up.

5. Aranyak

Raveena Tandon makes her web series debut with Aranyak, a supernatural thriller directed by Vinay Waikul, written by Charudutt Acharya, and co-starring Parambrata Chatterjee and Ashutosh Rana, among others.

6. Little Things S4

Everyone's favourite web series' couple return for a fourth season, and this time around, Dhruv and Kavya's relationship is edging closer to the infamous '7-year-itch'.

7. Feels Like Ishq

An anthology of seven love stories, Feels Like Ishq includes stars like Rohit Saraf, Amol Parashar, Saba Azad, Radhika Madan, etc.

8. The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2

The second season of the reality show is all set to get a lot more fabulous, and naturally, a lot more scandalous.

9. Pagglait

Sanya Malhotra stars in this comedy-drama that examines the life of a young widow who is either unable to, or unwilling to cry. It releases on March 26th.

10. Ray

Bringing 4 of Satyajit Ray's brilliant stories to life, Ray includes one hell of an amazing starcast, with actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao, Kay Kay Menon, Ali Fazal, Radhika Madan, Shweta Basu Prasad, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and others.

11. Jamtara S2

Sunny and Gudiya return to change their fate and avenge their past in the second season of this crime-thriller.

12. Masaba Masaba S2

The mother-daughter duo is back, as Masaba once again tries to balance work, love, and everything under the sun.

13. Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein

Shweta Tripathi and Tahir Raj Bhasin come together for a psychological thriller, that is most definitely not your usual love story.

A dark turn to run away from love and to find love at the same time 💔

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein - A complete mind-bender psychological thriller is coming your way soon on @NetflixIndia #AbMenuMeinSabNew@sidhartsengupta @TahirRajBhasin @iam_anchalsingh @saurabhshukla_s pic.twitter.com/RWKgghrxkX — Shweta Tripathi Sharma (@battatawada) March 3, 2021

14. The Big Day S2

With season 2 of The Big Day, weddings look all ready to get bigger, grander, and definitely, more fantastical.

15. Bombay Begums

Releasing on March 8th, Bombay Begums, directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, hints at taking a long, hard look at how five women, from different walks of life, turn their dreams into a reality and rule, the city of dreams.

16. Ajeeb Daastaans

Four 'contrasting stories' explore emotions like jealousy, prejudice, and entitlement, that are far too common, even if rarely discussed.

17. Searching for Sheela

Hate her, fear her, or begrudgingly admire her, but you just can't ignore Ma Anand Sheela, OSHO's former aide. And with Searching for Sheela, Karan Johar (producer) and Shakun Batra (showrunner) turn documentary makers and present Sheela's life, from her point of view.

18. Finding Anamika

Can a superstar, whose every move is monitored by the media, disappear without a trace? That's exactly what this family-drama thriller, starring Madhuri Dixit in the lead role, investigates.

19. Jaadugar

Everyone's favourite Jeetu bhaiya turns into a magician, all in the name of love. Jaadugar once again raises the age-old question, is all really fair in love?

20. Haseen Dillruba

Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey come together for a murder mystery where nothing is what it looks like, and even victim(s) have secrets to hide.

21. Comedy Premium League

Bringing together some of the country's finest comics, Comedy Premium League definitely looks like a laughter riot.

Time to order another pair of those comfy pajamas!

All images provided by Netflix unless specified otherwise.