Almost two decades after Kartoos, Mahesh Bhatt returns to direction with Sadak 2, the sequel to his 1991 blockbuster hit, Sadak. And the trailer of the film released today.

Starring Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapoor in lead roles, the film appears to be an emotional rollercoaster, that sees Sanjay reprise his role of the taxi driver from Sadak.

Alia Bhatt is his unexpected passenger who took a booking with his company long before he shut down his business. Aditya Roy Kapoor plays her love interest, who has just been released from prison.

Together, the three embark on a journey to take down a 'fake baba', who is apparently responsible for the death of a loved one. However, what exactly transpired is a mystery that only the film may uncover.

The film also stars Gulshan Grover, Jisshu Sengupta, and Makarand Deshpande.

You can watch the trailer here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer. The film will release directly on Disney + Hotstar on August 28.