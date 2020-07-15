It's time to see the magic in mathematics, as Vidya Balan brings alive the story of the Indian superwoman and human computer in her latest film Shakuntala Devi.

Vidya Balan plays the titular role of Shakuntala Devi, the genius mathematician whose speed of calculation was faster than computers.

The film chronicles her rise to international fame and her struggles with motherhood, and stars Sanya Malhotra as her daughter.

The film, that also stars Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta, appears to be a dramatic story that might do what school couldn't - make us fall in love with maths.

You can watch the trailer here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer. The film premieres on Amazon Prime Video on July 31.