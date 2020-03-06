While the romantic in us would always want to believe that all we need is love, the realist in us knows better. And the battle between romance and practicality is what the trailer for SIR brings to life.

Written and directed by Rohan Gera, and starring Tillotama Shome & Vivek Gomber in lead roles, SIR was the winning feature at the Cannes Critics Week. It tells the story of a young man, Ashwin (Vivek Gomber) and his budding relationships with his house help, Ratna (Tillotama).

When Ashwin helps Ratna fulfill her dreams, their relationship begins to transform from an employer-employee to that of friends.

However, it is when Ashwin believes that there can be more to their relationship, that he faces Ratna's apprehension due to the class barrier.

The film has already won 16 international awards and from the looks of the trailer, it appears to be a story worth exploring. You can watch the trailer here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer. The film releases on March 20.