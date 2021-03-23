The trailer for the much-awaited political drama Thalaivi, a biopic on the life of former film star and politician, J. Jayalalithaa, starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, released today.

The biopic traces her life from that of a 'superstar heroine', lovingly referred to as "Queen of Tamil Cinema", to a novice politician, who went on to become one of the most revered leaders of her time.

Jayalalithaa served 6 terms as the CM of Tamil Nadu, and was considered a revolutionary leader, who was often referred to as "Amma".

While the trailer does seem to dramatize more for effect, than to serve the story, it can't be denied that it has piqued our interest.

Especially Kangana's portrayal of Jayalalithaa's fearless spirit, and the physical transformation she underwent for the role, that has already become the talk of the town.

The film also stars Aravind Swami, Prakash Raj, Jisshu Sengupta, and Bhagyashree, among others. You can watch the trailer here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer. The film releases on April 23.