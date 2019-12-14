February is the month of love. It is the month of Valentine's. But most importantly, it is the month when To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, the eagerly-anticipated sequel drops on February 12th.

And guess what? Netflix released the first photos of the sequel starring Lara Jean (Lana Condor), Peter (Noah Centineo) and John Ambrose McClaren, played by Jordan Fisher.

John Ambrose's introduction during the end-credits scene of the first movie was something that came as a major surprise and the pictures clearly indicate that there might be a love triangle in the sequel.

Regardless, all the pictures are super cute. While one of the pictures show Lara Jean and Peter lovingly gazing into each other eyes.

Another one shows Lara Jean and John going for a rather close dance. Whoops!

There was another picture featuring Peter and Lara Jean talking to Kitty and their father, played by John Corbett.

And the last one made us real excited as Lara and Peter watch a floating lantern and we sure hope it was on a cutesy date.

The first movie, adapted from Jenny Han's book trilogy is one of Netflix's most-watched and re-watched original films of the year and we can't wait for the sequel to sway us off our feet once again.