If there’s one thing (they’re definitely a lot more) that is absolutely missing from desi daily soaps apart from a good plotline, it’s basic concepts of science. Like, gravity doesn’t work in Indian TV Serials as it does for the rest of humankind. People dangling from kites, catching the moon, and falling off a building at 1 mm/hour are some of the normal things in that universe.

Today, we have another crazy scene featuring a woman flying off to the moon via her scooter. (Hagrid, is that you?) It is from a show titled Ishq Ki Dastaan NaagMani from Dangal TV Channel.

Apparently, in the episode, the woman’s (who’s also a shape-shifting serpent) husband and daughter got trapped on the moon, and she wanted to protect them. After a dramatic fight with a witch, she pleads with her naagbandhus for help, and that’s how she gets Hagrid’s scooter. Here’s the flying sequence from all the angles:

Dangal TV Channel YouTube | Ishq Ki Dastaan NaagMani: Flying to the moon scene

A popular Instagram handle, A Clear Record (@aclearrecord), dedicated to sharing such mind-bombastically entertaining scenes, shared the clip of this ‘journey to the moon’ scene on social media.

Naturally, people are amused. Take a look at the reactions:

Instagram – A Clear Record | Viral moon scene reactions

For better context, you can watch the scene here: