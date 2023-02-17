We all love a story of bizarre and random intervention by the universe. For instance, this Twitter user receiving one euro instead of a ₹5 coin in change by their rickshaw driver. Anushka clicked a picture of a one euro coin in the palm of her hand telling this hilarious story.
ADVERTISEMENT
And of course the internet had a lot of witty things to say about this. From calling it ‘Amrit Kaal,’ to joking about the exchange rate, here’s how the internet reacted.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
What a profit!
Top picks for you