We all love a story of bizarre and random intervention by the universe. For instance, this Twitter user receiving one euro instead of a ₹5 coin in change by their rickshaw driver. Anushka clicked a picture of a one euro coin in the palm of her hand telling this hilarious story.

I got a euro instead of a five rupee coin as change from the rickshaw wale uncle???????? pic.twitter.com/8VD4QwNy6E — Anushka (@awolaxolotl) February 16, 2023 Credit: Twitter

And of course the internet had a lot of witty things to say about this. From calling it ' Amrit Kaal,' to joking about the exchange rate, here's how the internet reacted.

Europe ghoom aao. — Tech Bharat (Nitin Agarwal) (@techbharatco) February 17, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Wow, you got back your fare! — Sriram (彬彬), MBA MA BTECHIT (@svmbaekohau) February 16, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Even I got this pic.twitter.com/gCKADYZe2Z — Jigsaw (@cbhat5) February 16, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Mera desh badal raha hai aage baad raha hai — Clinton D'souza (@ClintDsouza44) February 17, 2023 Credit: Twitter

A year back in Bangalore, my auto ride was INR 100, but I did not have the change for INR 500. The driver happily accepted 100 Nepali Rupee (INR 60) 😂 — Ashvin (@RaoAshvin) February 16, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Imagine paying ₹20 for a ride and getting back ₹88😂 — Pratyush Sanadhya (@pratyusssh) February 16, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Mera desh badal raha h 😅😁👏🏻 — Viren Dhanak (@viren0203) February 16, 2023 Credit: Twitter

dude that’s so cool :3 — Mehak (@mehakmahajan_09) February 16, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Rickshaw uncle be like: le tu bhi kya Yaad rakhega — Utkarsha Paudel (@Utkarshapaudel) February 16, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Autowala is happy ki nakli coin chipka diya aur 5₹ bacha liye.

You are happy ki euro mil gaya.

It's win win for both. 😀 — Navendu Patil (@NavenduPatil) February 17, 2023 Credit: Twitter

He is happy for getting rid of a fake 5₹ coin. — Yedi Burfi (@YediBurfy) February 17, 2023 Credit: Twitter

brb googling exchange rate — Skye⁷ • joon says support local libraries (@homoerotaecism) February 17, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Globalization Pro Max. — Aurelio (@glowiepepe) February 16, 2023 Credit: Twitter

take the win — maroon enthusiast#1🍁 (@w0undtoclose) February 16, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Cashback — Satyajit Behera (@Satya_IIMIDR) February 16, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Globalisashun — jess da mess (@newyearstoyou) February 16, 2023 Credit: Twitter

this is the first tweet i saw this morning and laughed so much 😭 — pintu2 (@pintutoo) February 16, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Ache din Amrit Kal or whatever sh*t is here https://t.co/tJ7KqEtmJO — DR (@_thatmadrasi) February 16, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Imagine getting 80 rupees back instead of 5 but you can't even use it https://t.co/3H970OM8NQ — Nikhil Kapil (@NikhilKapil707) February 16, 2023 Credit: Twitter

What a profit!