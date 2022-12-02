I think it’s time women give up travelling alone, stop wearing what they want, and basically let others dictate their lives. Because reaching home safely without any drama looks like a privilege these days. This gruesome story of a woman who was harassed by an OLA driver because she refused to pay cash to him is heartbreaking.

A Twitter user named Rachel White narrated this horrific incident on her profile and all we hope is no woman ever goes through this again.

I had the most creepy experience this morng with @Olacabs @Ola_Kolkata and to think that it happened only bcoz the driver wasn’t fine with online payment makes me even more furious. Despite telling the driver that I had an international flight to catch and would miss it ..contd — Rachel White (@whitespeaking) November 30, 2022

The driver asked her to cancel the ride early in the morning around 5:30 am if she refused to pay him in cash.

Here is what he did! Only ‘after’ me finally putting XL suitcases into the boot , he tells me to cancel and pay him cash instead, when I refused bcoz obviously I wasn’t carrying cash, (else which idiot would not give into whims at 5.30 in the morng) .. he reluctantly puts in the.

Things only turned worse later, as that asshole did everything he could to make the journey scary. From watching videos to stopping the car in the middle of the road to urinate, he stalled the ride as much as he could.

After whiling more time on his phone watching videos , he sits and the cab miraculously starts without him having to touch a thing! Finally when I helplessly remind him about my flight , he turns around and tells me that this is what happens to someone who fucks his day! — Rachel White (@whitespeaking) November 30, 2022

She further elaborate on how it was the company’s fault not to do a background check on the drivers. Rachel highlighted the fact that these unhappy drivers are capable of doing worse. We strongly agree!

Just to think that a woman can be subjected to such intimidation tactics by a creep in such a situation only bcoz of online payment makes me want to blame #OLACabs more than the driver. This is your doing! And I’m sure you will go about ur normal business with more such.

The thread further stated that OLA didn’t fire the driver and here’s what they replied:

Instead of firing this driver immediately , @Olacabs u decide to wait until more such incidents occur! What a example to set. Shame on you. No wonder ur drivers have such a care a damn attitude . pic.twitter.com/FXtoaUS0tl — Rachel White (@whitespeaking) November 30, 2022

Tweeples are appalled by this incident and have also shared their own experiences. And to be honest, this is scary and needs to change!

Sorry to hear. @Olacabs sad to hear the terrible service quality. https://t.co/OUxTdvxwE4 — SS Shekhar (@PluralDharmi) December 1, 2022

Most of the drivers force passengers to cancel the trip and pay them in order to evade the service fee they will have to pay the company. https://t.co/hBGjRs5jSy — Abhishek Reddy (@1_m_Abhishek) November 30, 2022

Next time when u visit here please carry some cash for this

Because after so many complaints @ola_supports @Uber_Support not ready to solve this problem by drivers

They pressure to cancel the ride & naw they cartel on WhatsApp group @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @OfficeOfNG @nitin_gadkari https://t.co/vUQpOZ1gh8 — राष्ट्रवादी 🇮🇳 (@bharat_vijeta) November 30, 2022

This is not uncommon with OLA.. They just wouldnt take money online, will ask u to cancel ride and pay them cash to take ride bypassing ola , disrespectful and what not .. @Olacabs thats not how business are made https://t.co/BQtBq9xmSL — common.man (@i_common_man_) November 30, 2022

Focusing on the "driver wanted cash" part alone—I sincerely hope @Uber and @Olacabs process card payments quicker, or make it clear upfront that "this driver prefers payment in Cash"



You cannot turn a blind-eye to the drivers' needs in the name of "friction-less" experience. https://t.co/lejXRHSGKN — Rakeeb Rafeek (@rakeeeeb) November 30, 2022

Disgraceful thread which keeps reiterating that @Olacabs is the worst in class experience. I'd rather take a local bus than get onto any olas.



You should be ashamed of yourselves, @Olacabs https://t.co/J3IXVkxHPn — MG (@ManeeshGiri_) November 30, 2022

This happens because @Olacabs is compromising on the validation process of the drivers. Quite a few times I have found someone else impersonating as the registered owner shown in the app. #UnsafeOlaRides https://t.co/jD7z9v8cNF — Utpal Bhowmick (@UtpalBhowmick68) November 30, 2022

Know more: Women Share The Most Horrific Encounters They Had While Commuting But It’s Their Fault. Right?