Lata Mangeshkar has always been synonymous to melody. Her voice had the ability to make us feel things, and that continues to happen whenever we re-visit her songs. The 70s' 'Mere Naina Sawan Bhadon' is one among the many songs that can stir emotions even after all this time. And this woman's rendition of the song seems like a perfect tribute.

In a video that went viral, a woman was seen singing Mere Naina Sawan Bhadon, while working in the kitchen. It starts with her daughter convincing her to sing for her, because that's how much she loves her voice. She goes on and says, "aapki awaaz bahut achhi haina, bass isiliye sunte hain." And while their conversation is wholesome, we cannot get enough of her version of song. I know, I'm listening it on loop.

While singing, she also kneads the dough and rolls the chapati. She does it all so effortlessly, that it seems like a casual performance by a trained singer.

The Internet is all hearts, and everyone seems to be rooting for her.

You MUST see the entire video:

The classic song was already a favourite, and this version just took us all back in time.