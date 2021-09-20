Tinsel Town is perpetually surrounded by strange situations. And today, something weird happened - again.

Today, the Supreme Court issued a notice on a petition filed by Yash Raj Films which challenged an order from the NCDRC (National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission). The order stated that the production house has to pay ₹10,000 as compensation to a consumer as she was upset by the exclusion of the song Jabra Fan, from the movie Fan.

Basically, a woman moved the court claiming that her children were 'upset by the fact that the song was not included in the movie, which resulted in a spike in their acidity levels and eventual hospitalisation. She has asked for damages from YRF for not including the song in the movie.

For obvious reasons, netizens couldn’t keep calm and showcased their feelings about the ‘order’ in their tweets.

Don't let your daughter grow up. Because life mein aage isse bhi bade disappointments aayenge aur sabko sue kar bhi nahi paoge. — Harsh (@tiger13295) September 20, 2021

Logo ke paas bahut time hai bhai — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) September 20, 2021

And also other production house for showing good trailers but movies are worst. — matrixking (@matrixking80) September 20, 2021

youtube par dekh leta pic.twitter.com/AMzcHXsYQN — Being Second (@vedant123) September 20, 2021

Sounds funny but YRF should compensate to the kid for cheating. — matrixking (@matrixking80) September 20, 2021

I went to the theatre to watch that song only... — @kkganguly3 (@kkganguly3) September 20, 2021

Ajeeb Faltu log h apne desh m..

😹😹 — ٖ (@Sarkesam) September 20, 2021

Welcome to the 21st century, where stupidity runs faster than the speed of light — SSP🃏 (@SatyaSaranPatr1) September 20, 2021

Main tera haaye re jabra, hoye re jabra fan ho gaya!