Tinsel Town is perpetually surrounded by strange situations. And today, something weird happened - again.

Today, the Supreme Court issued a notice on a petition filed by Yash Raj Films which challenged an order from the NCDRC (National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission). The order stated that the production house has to pay ₹10,000 as compensation to a consumer as she was upset by the exclusion of the song Jabra Fan, from the movie Fan.

Source: Indian Express

Basically, a woman moved the court claiming that her children were 'upset by the fact that the song was not included in the movie, which resulted in a spike in their acidity levels and eventual hospitalisation. She has asked for damages from YRF for not including the song in the movie.

For obvious reasons, netizens couldn’t keep calm and showcased their feelings about the ‘order’ in their tweets.

Main tera haaye re jabra, hoye re jabra fan ho gaya!