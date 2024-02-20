Ayesha Takia shared a note, recently, where she opened up about being trolled for how she looks now. It was low of us as people to do that in the first place, it was worse that someone had to ask people to stop commenting on how they look. This clearly shows how low we stoop as human beings, every now and then. However, of course, this is not new. Sadly, this has always happened with women actors and it still does.

For some reason, we find it normal to comment and dissect the lives and choices of women. Especially when it comes to celebrities – given how their lives are more open to denunciation. These instances are just more proof of it:

1. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is so often compared to her mother, that it does look like a lot of pressure already. Lately, there have been detailed videos of people talking about her surgeries. According to audiences, she “tries” to look like Kim Kardashian. Other times, people call her a version of the Kardashians. It’s as if women are never left alone.

2. Ayesha Takia

In a recent incident, Ayesha Takia was spotted and photographed at the airport. People then started commenting on how she looks different from the last time she appeared on-screen. The actor called out the trolls for the comments – adding that everything comes down to looks for audiences these days. And of course, that is not the way to be.

3. Anushka Sharma

While working on Bombay Velvet, Anushka Sharma reportedly got a lip enhancement. The actor was trolled and questioned for doing that. Many even went on to say that she didn’t look good after the enhancement. She then opened up about using the tools because she felt that her role in the film required her to look a certain way. Even if it wasn’t just that, it is the person’s choice and we really need to mind our businesses.

4. Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan had talked about getting a nose surgery for medical reasons, after she was ‘questioned’ for the change in look. Later, people trolled the actor, assuming that she got a liposuction. Shruti Haasan had pointed out that what she does to her body is no one’s business. So if or not she got a surgery, should not be a topic of discussion.

5. Nysa Devgn

Before even entering the industry, Nysa Devgn has dealt with negative comments on her body and looks. There are proper discussions around her getting skin-lightening treatments and other surgeries. People not only question her for the “change in her looks” but also troll her for the apparent change. In doing that, we also forget that it’s a kid we are talking about.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Khushi Kapoor

Another one of the videos dissecting looks of women actors include that of Khushi Kapoor. Before the actor even made her debut, people would compare her present self to when she was a teenager. People also talk about the surgeries that she must have gotten to look how she does now. It’s weird that the internet does not understand puberty; but more than that, it’s weirder that people think it is okay to interfere to this point.

7. Priyanka Chopra

When the actor started working in films, people talked about a supposed nose-job, which she shared was untrue. Priyanka Chopra had talked about a surgical procedure in the early-2000s, which was a cosmetic removal of a polyp in her nasal cavity. Recently, however, the internet also discussed a video and her eyebrows at length, Some said that her age was “showing”, others said that her new eyebrows were weird looking. This is an example of how we just never stop at all.

The simplest thing is to not have opinions on other people’s choices. But for some reason, we find it important to go out of the way and do otherwise – so we put effort to pull someone down.