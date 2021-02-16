Society tells women when to do what, quite often. Most of all though, women are told when they should get married. But there are some women who have set a wonderful example by choosing to live their life and get married when they felt ready, whether that was in their late forties or in their twenties.

1. Preity Zinta, 41

2. Dia Mirza, 39

3. Bipasha Basu, 37

4. Sonam Kapoor, 33

5. Chitrangada Singh, 25

6. Neetu Singh, 21

7. Farah Khan, 39

8. Urmila Matondkar, 47

9. Suhasini Mulay, 60

10. Aditi Rao Hydari, 21

11. Lisa Ray, 40

12. Neena Gupta, 49

13. Drew Barrymore, 19

14. Manish Koirala. 40

15. Rani Mukherjee, 36

16. Soha Ali Khan, 36

17. Megan Fox, 24

18. Nigar Khan, 36

19. Cameron Diaz, 43

20. Reese Witherspoon, 23

21. Salma Hayek, 43

22. Julianne Moore, 26

23. Olivia Wilde, 19

24. Amy Adams, 41

25. Kate Hudson, 25

26. Lisa Bonet, 50

27. Ellen DeGeneres, 50

28. Deepika Padukone, 32

29. Anushka Sharma, 29

30. Kareena Kapoor Khan, 32

Clearly, the right age is whenever you are ready, and not when the world thinks you are.