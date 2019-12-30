Two years after the release of Gal Gadot starrer Wonder Woman, the actor is set to be back next year with Wonder Woman 1984 and looks like none of the fans can contain their excitement.

According to the American movie ticketing company Fandango, the DC superhero's sequel is the most anticipated movie among the releases next year.

The top four highly anticipated movies in the list are all superhero movies and Fandango stated,

As we head into the next decade the new cinematic offerings look promising, with inspiring stories and new definitions of the word 'hero.

The movie is followed by Black Widow, then Eternals followed by Mulan. This is the first time in a survey's history that the top four most-anticipated films on Fandango's list all have female directors.

Wonder Woman 1984 is scheduled for a June 5 release.