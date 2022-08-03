As I write this, I feel pretty insecure about my bank balance because, apparently, a 10-year-old in Nigeria already has all the money I could ever dream of.

Muhammed Awal Mustapha, also known as Mompha Junior, is the real-world Richie Rich. He is the world's youngest billionaire. The kid has a private jet and a range of supercars. Besides, he even owned his first mansion at the tender age of 6.

Mompha Junior is the son of a Nigerian Internet celebrity, Ismailia Mustapha. His father, who absolutely loves him, gifted him a fully-decked, exceedingly luxurious mansion on his 6th birthday. The Sun reports that the father wrote a heartfelt caption on social media for the same.

Home ownership is a feeling that makes life’s daily grind worth facing. It reassures you that after all the ups and downs you have a place to go to…. A place that will never judge you and always invite you with open arms... Congrats My Son on your New Home. Ur birthday Gift from Daddy.

The pre-teen billionaire lives the most exotic and lavish lifestyle. Born in the lap of luxury and wealth, Mompha Junior does not hesitate in flaunting his extravagant lifestyle on social media.

Sometimes, he poses in exquisite designer clothing. Other times, in front of his luxurious cars such as Lamborghini.

Reportedly, his father, Ismailia Mustapha was arrested in early 2022 on money laundering charges of more than £10 million alongside his company, Ismalob Global Investments Limited. He was remanded in custody and then bailed at £350,000.