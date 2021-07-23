Ranking fights in Bigg Boss is a tough task because the contestants start fighting on their way to the house. But, we have tried our best. Here is some blast from the past.

12. When Tanaaz Irani told KRK to "just disappear".

11. When the entire house got into a fight in season 11.

10. When Karishma Tanna put mirchi paste on Gautam Gulati

09. Why Dolly Bindra and Manoj Tiwari had the iconic/infamous 'anda fight'.

08. When Raja threw a bucket of water on Sambhavna Seth.

07. When Pooja kicked the dustbin "by mistake".

06. When Dolly Bindra had this full-blown fight with Shweta Tiwari, and said the iconic line, "Baap pe matt jaana".

05. When Armaan Kohli threatened Sofia Hayat, for which he was later arrested under the charges of assault.

04. When KRK threw a bottle at Rohit.

03. When Vikas and Akash got into a really intense physical altercation in the Bigg Boss jail.

02. When Madhurima Tuli hit her ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh on the ass with a frying pan.

01. When Swami Om threw pee on Bani J and defended himself saying that he was just "performing the task".

Only Bigg Boss contestants truly "fight for the title".