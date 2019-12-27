There were some great movies like Uri: The Surgical Strike and Andhadhun that were released this year and then there were movies like Pagalpanti and Kalank that failed to impress the audience.

So, with this year coming to an end, here are the top 10 worst Bollywood movies of 2019 according to IMDb that didn't live up to the expectations of the janta.

1. Kalank

IMDb Rating: 3.6

This multi-starrer period drama film based in pre-Independence India follows the lives of six individuals from different families who experience the agony of love, betrayal, revenge and depression.

2. Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas

IMDb Rating: 4.6

This love story directed by Sunny Deol highlights the complexities of love. The story revolves around a video blogger Saher Sethi and mountaineer Karan Sehgal who embark on a trek in the mountainous regions of Himachal Pradesh.

3. Total Dhamaal

IMDb Rating: 4.3

Total Dhamaal, an action, adventure, comedy film, is the third installment of the Dhamaal series where a group of people race to find a hidden treasure and claim it.

4. Student of The Year 2

IMDb Rating: 2.5

In this teen flick, students compete against each other to win the college's coveted Student of the Year trophy.

5. Housefull 4

IMDb Rating: 3.4

The story of Housefull 4, a mildly funny reincarnation comedy, revolves around three brothers who are ready to get married to their partners. But, the confusion begins when one of them realises that they were all reincarnated and they are going to marry the wrong partners.

6. Drive

IMDb Rating: 2.4

This action thriller highlights the story of a stunt driver who is drawn into the dangerous underworld after he develops feelings for his neighbour.

7. Jabariya Jodi

IMDb Rating: 4.2

In this action comedy, a thug forcefully kidnaps grooms who demand dowry and later marries them off but, his priorities change when he meets his childhood sweetheart Babli.

8. Notebook

IMDb Rating: 6.8

This romantic drama follows the story of an ex-army officer, Kabir, who becomes a teacher in Kashmir and finds a notebook left behind by the previous year's teacher, Firdaus.

9. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

IMDb Rating: 5.5

This romantic drama revolves around Sweety who is secretly in love with another woman but, is unable to tell her over-enthusiastic family about it because they want her to marry a writer instead.



10. Pagalpanti

IMDb Rating: 2.8

This slapstick comedy film follows the lives of 3 men who plan on robbing and fooling two gangsters in order to get rich with their better halves.