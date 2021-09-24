Showing any form of sensual act on screen is one of the toughest things in cinema. It has to be done exactly the right way, otherwise things became cringy real fast. As these examples will prove.

19. Dhoom

I really like the Rimi Sen and Abhishek Bachchan pair, to be honest, but the sex scenes...not so much.

18. Anjaana Anjaani

No pushing around, please.

17. Mohra

Try making out in the rain, in a saree, on the terrace. Of course it was awkward.

16. Murder

To their credit, they were doing something not very common in Hindi movies, but there is only so much leeway one can give.

15. Bunty Aur Babli

These 'suggestion of sex' scenes always turn out to be really weird, and more often than not, end in a song.

14. Mr. India

It didn't look like Anil Kapoor and Sridevi wanted to do this, and so it should have been avoided and all of us should have been spared the cringe.

13. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Ironic that the 'king of romance' would go wrong with a sex scene, but it is what it is.

12. Fanaa

This wasn't even cringy as much as it was boring! Don't know what is worse.

11. Aitraaz

I never really got over the awkwardness I felt while watching this with my family.

10. Hum Tum



Another proof that making out in the rain isn't as sexy as one might think.

9. Kya Kehna

This sex scene was the weirdest thing in a movie where the hero jumps across a valley on a bike.

8. Salaam Namaste

Why do they do this to Saif every time? Why does Saif do it himself every time?

7. Hey Ram

No amount of acting prowess can save you from embarrassment at times.

6. Parinda

For some reason, they went with a very ghosty vibe for this sex scene between Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor. Ew!

5. Heroine

Can't possibly sit through this one.

4. Sabse Bada Khiladi

I have only one question: When people say this song is "iconic", they are definitely saying it ironically, no? I need confirmation on that.

3. Vardi

Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff are the living definitions of awkward in this scene. How do I unwatch this?

2. Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi

Gotta respect everyone's choices, but I think rolling around in the mud as a part of foreplay is where I will draw the line.

1. Prem Aggan

Ma'am please, no!

That's it, imma head out.