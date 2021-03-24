With the increasing importance of PR, Indian celebs say very measured things and try their level best to not become a part of any controversy. However, sometimes stuff just happens. Here, we look at the fights involving our celebrities, which became a topic of national interest and continue to be discussed. Read on.

1. When Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan had a physical fight during Katrina Kaif's birthday.

This happened back in 2008. Salman and Shah Rukh got into a tussle apparently over some issue that involved Aishwarya Rai. The fight got really ugly and physical. Speaking on the matter, Shah Rukh later noted:

I was very ashamed over the Salman issue. I hope it never happens to me again. I didn't know how to explain it, and finally told them, "There are some people who just don't get along".

2. When Harbhajan Singh slapped Sreesanth after an IPL match.

Also something that happened in 2008. The two, playing for Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab respectively, had a bit of a tiff and Harbhajan slapped Sreesanth. The images of a crying Sreesanth started making headlines and are discussed to date.

3. When Salman Khan allegedly threatened Vivek Oberoi and the latter held a press conference regarding the same.

The two had a fight over Aishwarya Rai and Salman apparently called Vivek while he was drunk, and threatened to harm him. Vivek then called a press conference and showed that Salman had called him 41 times.

4. When Kangana Ranaut called Hrithik Roshan a "silly ex" and that led to not just a war of words, but also legal notices.

Hrithik Roshan kept denying that he had anything to do with Kangana. While Kangana said that he dated and misled her. Anyway, things got out of hand when Hrithik filed a legal complaint against Kangana and she filed a counter-complain. This went on for months and emails were leaked, completely opposite narratives were made and a lot was said from both sides.

5. When Shah Rukh Khan allegedly slapped Shirish Kunder for his remarks on Ra.One.

Ra.One was Shah Rukh's passion project and did not have the impact people were expecting it to. So, during a party, Shirish Kunder decided to make comments about the same and allegedly called the movie a "150-crore firework frizzle". Shah Rukh did not like this at all, and reportedly got physical with him.

6. When Salman Khan publicly made fun of Guzaarish, and it wasn't appreciated by the lead actor of the movie, Hrithik Roshan.

This also led to a rift between Salman and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who had worked on multiple projects in the past. Hrithik apparently said that no one should be made fun of because of their box-office collections.

7. When MS Dhoni and Virender Sehwag had a feud and the two apparently avoided each other for months.

Dhoni reportedly had a difference of opinion with Sehwag and while there wasn't any public announcement about the same, the two are known to have avoided each other during meetings etc.

8. When Saurav Ganguly was replaced and then dropped from the team by Greg Chappell, the coach India collectively dislikes.

Sourav Ganguly isn't exactly subtle and neither was Greg Chappell. Due to personal misunderstanding and disagreement, Chappell had Ganguly removed as the captain and then from ODI and Test team altogether. He later resigned in 2007 and Ganguly made a comeback in the team. The whole issue made headlines for months and resulted in protests and whatnot.

9. When Anil Ambani and Mukesh Ambani fought over the control of Reliance after their father's demise.

Their father Dhirubhai Ambani had not made a will, which led to a lot of confusion and it was the siblings' mother Kokilaben who split the company and handed oil and chemical to Mukesh and electricity and telecom to Anil. The fight got quite out of hand and in 2008 Anil even filed a defamation case against Mukesh in connection with an interview.

10. When Kushal Tandon had way too many opinions on Ameesha Patel not standing up for the national anthem before the movie and she responded by saying she had "girly problems", refering to periods.

None of it made much sense but the two went on and on, leading to a full-blown social media fight.

Women we all need to slap kushal. I had the monthly girly problem. Getting up wud have caused a blood flow on the theatre ground — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) October 26, 2015

Yes bro period https://t.co/1yH2vaOuhf — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) October 26, 2015

Too much drama.