Actor Jaya Bachchan, who is also a Member of Parliament, gave a Zero Hour notice for today's Rajya Sabha session to talk about the 'conspiracy to defame Bollywood'.

Without naming individuals, she called out people who 'made their name and earning' from Bollywood but then proceeded to demean the industry.

Just because there are some people, you can't tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame: Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan in Rajya Sabha https://t.co/cSvxi5dioc — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2020

She added how the entertainment industry offers employment to lakhs of people, includes some of the country's highest taxpayers, and brings international fame and recognition to the country.

She stated that the industry has always stood by the government, and asked the government to 'stand by' the industry and ensures that the industry's image is not tarnished.

The Government must stand by the entertainment industry because it always comes forward to help the government. They come and speak for them, support them if there is a national calamity, they come forward, give money, give their services. And I think it is very important that the government must support this industry and not kill it just because there are a few people, you can't tarnish the image of the entire industry.

Jaya Bachchan also called out a fellow MP, without taking names, for passing disparaging remarks about the same industry that offered him money and fame. She was presumably talking about Ravi Kishen, who, a day earlier, had talked in the parliament session about Bollywood's alleged 'drug links'.

And actor Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to respond to Jaya's remarks, asking her, how she'd react if her children were the target of industry's harassment and bullying.

Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhieshek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also 🙏 https://t.co/gazngMu2bA — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 15, 2020

Kangana also mentioned the remarks made by the late Saroj Khan about casting couch (for which the choreographer later apologized).

Like a famous choreographer once said “ रेप किया तो क्या हुआ रोटी तो दी ना” is that what you implying? There are no proper HR departments in production houses where women can complain, no safety or insurances for those who risk their lives every day,no 8 hours shift regulations. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 15, 2020

She added that she'd bring reforms in the industry, but the mentality of the industry also needs to change.

As and when I get time to meet authorities I will share the detailed list of reforms I have prepared for labourers in the film industry across India so that young leading Indians can fight for similar reforms for their underprivileged friends in their own respective fields. https://t.co/kqKLANY09E — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 15, 2020

As of now, Jaya Bachchan has not responded to Kangana's statements.