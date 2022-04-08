Directed by Tushar Jalota, Dasvi premiered on digital streaming platforms such as Netflix and Jio Cinema recently. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur and is a political comedy and drama portraying the life of a chief minister and his personal growth journey.

Though the movie has technically been deemed a comedy and drama, there was something very satirical about it. Obvious jokes on the shortcomings of Indian politics were made and how.

But mainly, Dasvi shows us the story of Gangaram Chaudhary (Abhishek Bachchan), the chief minister of a fictional state by the name of Harit Pradesh. And how, during his time in prison, he decides to study for and clear his Class X exam.

Gangaram Chaudhary starts of as a corrupt and egotistical politician but slowly becomes a humble man who learns to respect and value education and it is extremely endearing to watch! Abhishek Bachchan has definitely done a more than decent job at depicting this journey.

Not to mention, seeing his obedient and timid wife, Bimala Devi (played by Nimrat Kaur) evolve into a confident but slightly sinister female politician is just as amusing. In fact, I would go so far as to say that it was a teensy bit fun to watch her enjoy all that glory and power.

Dasvi starts of with Gangaram Chaudhary being sentenced to imprisonment. And as he departs to serve his time, the politician leaves his responsibilities as the CM in the hands of his wife.





Slowly though, with time, Bimala Devi begins to really enjoy her life as the CM. So much so, that she even tries to stop her husband from returning to work! Yep, you read that right. I believe only Nimrat Kaur could've played this part with so much authenticity. She played the duality of first being a quiet and submissive wife and then turning into a smart politician extremely well.

As the plot unfolds, we see Jyoti Deswal (played by Yami Gautam), a stern and lawful cop, enter the story. And I have to say, Gautam's effort to get her Haryanvi accent right really shined through in film.

Her relationship with Gangaram Chaudhary starts off as rivalry and a war of the egos, but eventually evolves into a friendship based on respect. Jyoti learns to respect Gangaram for the love he develops for learning while studying for his exam, and Gangaram learns to respect her for her values as a cop. It's heartwarming to watch the two work together to help Gangaram pass his class X exam as Deswal strives to teach him Hindi.



Yami Gautam's growth as an actor is really evident in Dasvi. The work she has done to polish her craft can be seen in the moments where Jyoti Deswal stands in her power and gives Gangaram a run for his money in terms of strength of character.

As the film comes to a close, Gangaram's passion for education and learning grows to a point of benevolence. He becomes the education minister of his state and pushes the agenda through his political campaigns, because he himself, realizes the importance of education.

He realises the earnest hard work it takes to educate oneself and the empowerment it leads to.

So the underlying message given out by Dasvi is sweet, endearing and even inspirational.

You can watch Dasvi's trailer here.

And it is available to watch on Netflix.