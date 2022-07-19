Celeb weddings are usually a very popular affair, even when they choose to have a private and intimate event.

But to be very honest, my favourite kind of weddings are the ones that take place right at home! I mean, in-house weddings are just so heartwarming and comforting to witness.

Which is why we've compiled this list of celebs who got married at home or in their backyards for you to read about as well. Take a look:

1. Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar's wedding was applauded by many for being minimal and so personal. And just like the rituals and celebrations, the actual event took place at a venue that was equally intimate; Yami Gautam's farmhouse in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

2. Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi

This duo's adorable wedding took place in Dia Mirza's apartment building's garden area. Not only this, but the decor was also eco-friendly and zero waste!

3. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's intimate wedding took place at her aunt Kavita Singh's Mumbai residence at Bandra's Rockdale.

4. Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani

And just like her sister, Rhea Kapoor and her partner Karan Boolani got married at Anil Kapoor's Juhu residence.

5. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Though the celeb couple's nikaah took place at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. Their marriage registration happened at Saif Ali Khan's house.

6. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar

These two had been seeing each other for quite some time before we heard news of their wedding. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar got married and took their wedding vows on February 17 at Javed Akhtar’s Khandala farmhouse.

7. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu had a super private wedding which took place at Sharmila Tagore’s home in Khar, Mumbai.

8. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Post the wedding, Neetu Kapoor talked about how interesting it was to see their baraat go from one floor to the other for the wedding. Because the celeb couple's wedding took place at the Kapoor's Bandra residence Vastu in Mumbai.

9. Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves

Hollywood celeb Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves got married in their home in Texas. They even set up make shift tents on their property for the wedding guests to stay in for the event.

10. Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder

Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder had a very low-key wedding at the Roberts' ranch in Taos, New Mexico in 2002. They had invited nearly 60 family members and friends to the wedding.

11. Gina Rodriguez and Joe LoCicero

Jane The Virgin star Gina Rodriguez and her long time love Joe LoCicero got married in an incredibly intimate ceremony in their backyard, in 2019.

12. Jay-Z and Beyonce

The power couple got married at Jay Z's penthouse in the New York City neighborhood of Tribeca. It was a very private affair, so much so they only invited 40 people to the wedding!

Small weddings are cute AF.