Yami Gautam who recently got married to Aditya Dhar in an intimate wedding in Himachal Pradesh talked about how it all started and how she knew he is the one.

She appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote Bhoot police with her co-stars.

It all started during the promotions of the movie Uri: The Surgical Strike. They started to develop a connection and started talking.

When Yami was asked who proposed to whom? she said, “Kisi ne nahi kiya. Shaadi ho gayi (No one proposed, we just got married).”

She announced her wedding in an Instagram post on June 4 & captioned the post saying.

With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya.

The wedding took place in her Mandi home, as Yami mentioned about having only 20 guests at her wedding. She said that her maternal grandmother, who was only 40 kms away from the wedding venue, did not come because she wished to respect the Covid-19 protocol.

Talking about her bonding with Aditya, she says, "You just know it in your gut. It’s not something that you can really describe. You just know it. When you start understanding the person’s value system, and what family he belongs to."

Yami's wedding pictures were simply beautiful and refreshing. She wore her mother's red saree, the venue looked refreshing and classic. It was a typical pahadi wedding.

She also talked about how they share a lot, "You don’t have to have similarities or share common things in your interests, but have similarities in your value system and in your ethics. And we share that a lot."

Yami says, "I have a lot of respect for Aditya and I had a lot of respect for him as a professional and as a person. I respect him for who he is.”

Indeed, we absolutely love the couple.