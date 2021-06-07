Recently, actor Yami Gautam tied the knot with director Aditya Dhar, in a simple, beautiful wedding ceremony, that looked straight out of a fairytale.

The intimate wedding ceremony also won over the internet, with people congratulating the happy couple and admiring their low-key, beautiful, traditional affair:

In the world of nautanki photoshoot, scripted, planned and directed celebrity weddings, Yami Gautam's simple and desi ceremony is so refreshing ❣️ — Pandey ji vlogs (@pandey_vlogs) June 7, 2021

Suddenly all the girls want a simple and traditional wedding like Yami Gautam,

I am the girls. — Anushka... 🇮🇳🤍 (@theanushcasm) June 7, 2021

In the era of big fat weddings....Yami Gautam’s wedding stands out for its simplicity 😀 #YamiGautam #YamiGautamWedding https://t.co/aMT215bWVo — aaditya (@aadibdl) June 6, 2021

Prettiest Bollywood bride till date❤️❤️ you proved that Bollywood weddings can happen without so much of taam jhaam.. — shivani tiwari🇮🇳 (@shiv_vaani__) June 6, 2021

Yami gautam's wedding pics >>>>>> every other Indian celeb wedding pics



It was more about the actual wedding and not about the designer and how much they are spending for the venue



It's cute af😭 — nikkkiiiii (@Nikkistyran) June 7, 2021

Simplicity at it's peak💕😍

looking so elegant @yamigautam natural nd glowing.

U don't make us feel like u r a celebrity. Wedding happenes in so real nd pure way as in our culture.The way u promote our culture is so adorable nd amazing

So proud of u nd love u alot❤#YamiGautam pic.twitter.com/0bemPuD46j — Ravina Sharma (@Bhuvi15_) June 7, 2021

Soooooo Beautiful ❤

No heavy Lahenga with tons of jewellery pieces is the best thing ,

Yami is looking gorgeous in this absolute minimal makeup look ❤😌 This wedding has every color of simplicity, culture n ethnicity!!!

Loads of love to the couple ❤ — Deeplicious✨✨✨💛 (@_laungElachii) June 6, 2021

There’s a beauty and class to Yami Gautam’s wedding pics. It doesn’t have the nauseating ostentatious look and I get a feel I’m seeing my friend or family wedding pics and want to see more of their pics. — Anusham 🇮🇳😷 (@anusham_n) June 6, 2021

Of all the celebrity wedding pics I've seen on social media over the last few years, @yamigautam's are the prettiest.. so natural and pure, that you can't stop admiring.. #YamiGautamWedding #YamiGautam — Rushabh (@lazyy_panda) June 7, 2021

Yami Gautam’s wedding pictures are filled with so much simplicity and warmth. No grandness No show sha ! Closer to the Roots, Culture ... 🌻 — ektainlove (@ektainlove) June 6, 2021

Is it me only who is feeling them like Old photos. So simplicity No Tadak Badak Showbaaaji But Still Beautiful Graceful 😊☺️❤️...Best wedding of an actress frm Bollywood in last few yrs....Touched. 👌👌👌 — Rahul Saraswat 🇮🇳 (@rahulsaraswat77) June 6, 2021

Easily one of our favourite celeb weddings!