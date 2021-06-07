Recently, actor Yami Gautam tied the knot with director Aditya Dhar, in a simple, beautiful wedding ceremony, that looked straight out of a fairytale.
The intimate wedding ceremony also won over the internet, with people congratulating the happy couple and admiring their low-key, beautiful, traditional affair:
Suddenly all the girls want a simple and traditional wedding like Yami Gautam,— Anushka... 🇮🇳🤍 (@theanushcasm) June 7, 2021
I am the girls.
In the era of big fat weddings....Yami Gautam’s wedding stands out for its simplicity 😀 #YamiGautam #YamiGautamWedding https://t.co/aMT215bWVo— aaditya (@aadibdl) June 6, 2021
Yami gautam's wedding pics >>>>>> every other Indian celeb wedding pics— nikkkiiiii (@Nikkistyran) June 7, 2021
It was more about the actual wedding and not about the designer and how much they are spending for the venue
It's cute af😭
Simplicity at it's peak💕😍— Ravina Sharma (@Bhuvi15_) June 7, 2021
looking so elegant @yamigautam natural nd glowing.
U don't make us feel like u r a celebrity. Wedding happenes in so real nd pure way as in our culture.The way u promote our culture is so adorable nd amazing
So proud of u nd love u alot❤#YamiGautam pic.twitter.com/0bemPuD46j
Of all the celebrity wedding pics I've seen on social media over the last few years, @yamigautam's are the prettiest.. so natural and pure, that you can't stop admiring.. #YamiGautamWedding #YamiGautam— Rushabh (@lazyy_panda) June 7, 2021
Yami Gautam’s wedding pictures are filled with so much simplicity and warmth. No grandness No show sha ! Closer to the Roots, Culture ... 🌻— ektainlove (@ektainlove) June 6, 2021
Is it me only who is feeling them like Old photos. So simplicity No Tadak Badak Showbaaaji But Still Beautiful Graceful 😊☺️❤️...Best wedding of an actress frm Bollywood in last few yrs....Touched. 👌👌👌— Rahul Saraswat 🇮🇳 (@rahulsaraswat77) June 6, 2021
Easily one of our favourite celeb weddings!