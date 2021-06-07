Most celebrity weddings make news for the designer clothes, the location, and the decor - and while all of it is cool - you do you - it's refreshing to see a ceremony being talked about for its simplicity.

We are talking about Yami Gautam's wedding ceremony pictures that are melting the internet's heart.

Yami shared the news of her marriage with filmmaker Aditya Dhar on June 4, and love started pouring in for the couple from all directions.

Then, she shared some more photos, and it's the naturalness for us that's standing out.

Her wedding looks like an event we have all been a part of, and there is a certain charm in that.

What is this glow and how to achieve it?

All in all, we couldn't be happier for the couple and hope that their life is just as happy as their pictures.