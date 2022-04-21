KGF: Chapter 2, the sequel of the 2018 superhit movie KGF has a stellar cast. Fans were waiting to see Rocky Bhai, aka Superstar Yash, again on the big screen in the sequel, and resultantly KGF: Chapter 2 has broken several records already and became the seventh-biggest Indian film of all time. Here's how much the star cast was paid for the movie.

1. Yash | ₹25-27 Crores

Yash is the main lead and plays the role of Raja Krishnappa Bairya, aka Rocky Bhai, in the movie. As per reports, he was paid around ₹25-27 Crores for the same.

2. Sanjay Dutt | ₹9-10 Crores

Sanjay Dutt was not a part of the prequel, but he is playing the role of the villain Adheera in KGF 2. He has charged around ₹9-10 Crores for the role.

3. Srinidhi Shetty | ₹3-4 Crores

Srinidhi Shetty plays the role of Reena Desai, Rocky's wife, in KGF 2. She has charged around ₹3-4 Crores for playing the lead role.

4. Raveena Tandon | ₹1-2 Crores

Like Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon was also not a part of KGF. She has been roped in KGF 2 to play the role of Ramika Sen, the Prime Minister of India, for which she has charged around ₹1-2 Crores.

5. Prakash Raj | ₹80-85 Lakhs

Prakash Raj has played the role of Vijayendra Ingalag in KGF 2, for which he charged ₹80-85 Lakhs.

6. Malavika Avinash | ₹60-65 Lakhs

Malavika Avinash is seen as Deepa Hegde, the Chief Editor of 24/news channel in the film. She has taken ₹60-65 Lakhs for her role.

7. Anant Nagarkatte | ₹50-52 Lakhs

Anant Nagarkatte played the role of Anand Ingalagi, for which he has charged around ₹50-52 Lakhs.

