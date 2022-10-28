The trailer for the upcoming Telugu science-fiction thriller, Yashoda, is out and it looks promising. The film features Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the titular role, and also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada and Priyanka Sharma.

From the looks of the trailer, Yashoda revolves around commercial surrogacy and follows a woman, who, in need for money, becomes a surrogate mother. The action-thriller shows us a surrogate facility, which is actually hiding serious medical crimes.

As usual, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has us excited with the glimpse of her performance in the trailer. The actress also seems to be involved in some major action scenes, which is just adding a lot more suspense to the plot of the already thrilling film.

Yashoda’s trailer will bring you to the edge of your seats, with all the build up. And hopefully, we’ll be left with chills after watching the film.

Watch the trailer here:

The film releases on 11 November.

All the images are screenshots from the trailer.