The Netflix Original Film Yeh Ballet just hit Netflix and the internet is loving it. The movie, which is based on a true story, tells the journey of two young boys who discover ballet. As they overcome economical hurdles and find their path to a successful career in dance, you find yourself basking in their courage. 

netflix yeh ballet twitter reactions
Source: Vogue

Here are all the tweets you should read before watching Yeh Ballet:

The film hit Netflix on February 21, 2020. 