The Netflix Original Film Yeh Ballet just hit Netflix and the internet is loving it. The movie, which is based on a true story, tells the journey of two young boys who discover ballet. As they overcome economical hurdles and find their path to a successful career in dance, you find yourself basking in their courage.
Here are all the tweets you should read before watching Yeh Ballet:
Loved Yeh Ballet by @roykapurfilms on @NetflixIndia— Drishti Rastogi (@RastogiDrishti) February 21, 2020
No better way to introduce India to ballet, the rigour, the beauty, the hardships. All while touching upon various issues like religion, loss of fisherfolk livelihood cuz of SeaLink
Also, beautiful ballet. That's it
please please watch #yehballet— Saanvi. (@blackomet22) February 22, 2020
so beautiful and warm
a little in love w the two boys
#YehBallet a little gem. Poignant. Heartfelt. On pointe casting. So many new faces. Well done @roykapurfilms @soonitara. The opening shot of Bombay is sheer poetry. The production design way more authentic than the last slum outing. And the boys Achintya & Manish - AMAZE.— Indrani Ray (@IndraniRay) February 21, 2020
this is a julian sands appreciation tweet. #YehBallet pic.twitter.com/GgC2wKHzKe— manishalakhe (@manishalakhe) February 21, 2020
Go watch Yeh Ballet. What a bloody mad one. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽— MAD FAS (@MdFaseeh) February 21, 2020
We all deserve a Minoo in our lives. #YehBallet— Shubhankar Verma (@ankarve) February 21, 2020
#YehBallet I was waiting for this to release on Netflix because of my own love for the form. It's such breezy film, full of love for Mumbai where barriers of class, gender are pushed. The whole world should dance more often! Congratulations to all actors. Brilliant!— Aswati Anand (@AswatiAnand) February 21, 2020
Yeh Ballet ...a wonderfully warm film . Kudos to all involved @soonitara @NetflixIndia @roykapurfilms— rajakrishna menon (@RajaMenon) February 20, 2020
Two films out this week celebrate inclusivity, choice, acceptance ❤️ #YehBallet approaches this from the point of view of dance and #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan uses uses humour to address homophobia and an understanding that sexuality is a spectrum.— Udita J (@UditaJ) February 21, 2020
Filmfare awards are not what they were or should be.. Nakuul, watch #YehBallet on Netflix..saw it yesterday at MAMI. such a raw ethnic film..it could have put that galli to shame if only we learnt to get our head out of "stars matter for a film hit syndrome".we are too starstruck— HIRAMEHTA💃 (@HIRAMEHTA3) February 17, 2020
Congratulations @soonitara❤ Loved #yehballet. Warm, real, gentle and so full of hope. @roykapurfilms @NetflixIndia @shrishtiarya— Alankrita Shrivastava (@alankrita601) February 16, 2020
Just watched #YehBallet and it’s beautiful. @soonitara takes you into a world that keeps you engaged seamlessly....don’t miss it. @NetflixIndia @roykapurfilms @MumbaiFilmFest— shifa maitra (@ShifaMaitra) February 16, 2020
It was an experience #YehBallet 👍 Never expected an Indian @NetflixFilm to be so good after so many large scale debacles on @NetflixIndia ! Pleasantly surprised👏— Prateek R Dubey (@PRDMovieReviews) February 22, 2020
The film hit Netflix on February 21, 2020.