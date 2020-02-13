7 years ago, when Ayan Mukerji introduced Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor) and Naina (Deepika Padukone), I was just one of the many people who fell in love with their romance (problems and all), impromptu trips, and of course, the song Kabira.

However, as a woman in her late 20s who is attending more weddings than meetings these days, I feel that the most realistic, amazing, and honest bit about the movie was Aditi's (Kalki) wedding. Especially its focus on how no wedding, no matter how exotic its location, is complete without friends.

I mean Aditi's wedding was as perfect as it can get, with a poolside mehendi function, a kick-ass cocktail party, and of course, a magical wedding. But, would that magic not have dimmed a little, had she not been able to excitedly share the news with her friends?

What first evoked emotions in the audience was the speech that Naina gives at her cocktail wedding.

Just like, Bunny's humorous message, right before Badtameez Dil begins, had us grinning unabashedly.

Similarly, while all dance performances were great in their own right, it was the scenes prior to the performances that had us nudging our friends. You know the one where Naina lets out her competitive spirit.

Because, and let's face it, if we're a part of the bride tribe, our performance has to be better than the groom squad. It's a tradition going on ever since Madhuri grooved on jute lo paise dedo, and it ain't ending anytime soon.

And that scene, right before the wedding, where Bunny and Avi (Aditya Roya Kapoor) fight, only to have Aditi break it up with just one dialogue, is every one of us with our closest friends.

Because that's the thing about close friends, right? Somehow, there are a few special people in our lives, who remain close to our hearts, no matter the distance, or time that has gone by.

We may fight with them, we may not regularly stay in touch with them, but even though we're not biologically conditioned to, we love them like our own. And that's why we want to celebrate our special days with them.

It's like Avi says to Bunny, Aditi wasn't expecting him to turn up. But, she still invited him. Because, somewhere in her heart, she wanted him to be there for her special day.

Our friends are the ones who help retain our sanity in the midst of the insanity that a wedding, invariably, always brings up.

And even if they are more interested in the bar than the baraat, you know that if it won't be for that special group of people dancing the night away, the wedding would not hold necessarily hold the same joy.

YJHD told us that sometimes, even when we're destined to end up with someone, love can take time. It taught us that jo log udna chahte hain, woh galat nahin hai, bas alag hain. It gave us a dance number without which a wedding is incomplete.

But, in the midst of it all, it also reminded us that there is something very special about the feeling behind the phrase, mere yaar ki shaadi hai.