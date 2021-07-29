Some songs are simply classics that hold a special place in our hearts. Sach Keh Raha Hai from RHTDM is one such song that we loved so much and didn’t need it from another singer.

With beautiful lyrics and Madhavan’s sorrowful expressions, this song was 'the anthem' for all heartbroken souls.

However, B Praak recently recreated this cult song that resides deep in the heart of every 90’s kid and netizens weren’t too happy about it.

Here’s what they think:

I will set this song as my alarm tone and will keep the phone in the other room, under the mattress.. — hymn (@hymnandtheworld) July 27, 2021

What the fuck? Did you guys not hear it after recording? — Ricky talks cricket (@CricRicky) July 27, 2021

Bhai itna kyuuu chila rha h ye😔😔

Thoda low pitch pe gaaa leta — Radhika ✨ (@RadhikaShines_) July 28, 2021

Kan ke parde fad diye bhai ... Khoon nikal diya... Bhai jo zone hai us me raho na purane classic song ka kabada kar diya ... — Rupal ittusa 👌 Handle 📻 (@rupalCaravan) July 27, 2021

How to ruin a classic?

I will have to go back and listen to original one at least 5 times to undo what i just have witnessed. — Shubham Shandilya (@ShubhamShandil1) July 27, 2021

Plz stop recreating the legendary songs.....it's a request for the sake of humanity.... pic.twitter.com/tHm35jzmgh — Iamgroot (@Sinchan4u) July 28, 2021

Wish I could unhear this !! 😣 — Kedar Remane 🇮🇳 🇺🇸 (@remane_kedar) July 27, 2021

Original one is far better then this.



Shouting doesn't mean expression of feeling. High noise background score and high note of voice ruin the softness and feel of the song — R. K. Pandey (@pandey_rkpandey) July 29, 2021

KK hum sharminda hain. — बागी उड़ान🌠 (@The_Nomadgirl) July 27, 2021

What do you think about this reprised song? Let us know in the comments.