Celebrities from around the world are hosting events to raise money and donating to help those who are worst hit by the epidemic.

Jumping on the bandwagon is the cast of FRIENDS, who have invited their fans to participate in the #AllInChallege and donate money to feed those who are unable to stay healthy during this time.

The actors shared posts asking their fans to donate for the cause and in return, the cast promised that one fan and their 5 friends will be invited to the Friends reunion episode!

Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping of our @HBOMAX reunion, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all the fun we had... and get the whole Friends VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Toue.

- Jennifer Anniston

Apart from being the part of the reunion episode, the fans will also get a chance to grab a cup of coffee with the cast in Central Perk!

Though the shooting of the reunion episode has been delayed due to the outbreak, we're looking forward to it now more than ever.