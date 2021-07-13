Kishwar Chowdhury, the chef whose Bengali dishes have been making waves, has secured a spot in the finale of MasterChef Australia!

From goat rezala to macher jhol, barf ka gola, kulfi and puchkas, Kishwar's dishes have always been a hat-tip to her heritage. And so is her much-loved dessert that landed her a spot in the finals!

For the final dessert, Kishwar created a fine-dining version of Mishti paan and it looked absolutely delicious. Look at those crunchy Betel leaves.

The judges couldn't stop gushing over how refreshing and authentic it tasted, as they took a bite of an ice-cream version of the paan.

Watch the video here:

Twitter is in awe of how well she represented her culture. The judges even called it her "Love letter to Bangladesh."

WAIT KISHWAR IS MAKING PAAN TOO OMG LITERALLY FEEL SO REPRESENTED RIGHT NOW. I LOVE PAAN #MasterChefAU — jas (@sarahwclkers) July 11, 2021

That’s one mishti paan I would love to have Kishwar! The Front Page on Instagram: “Judges say it's Kishwar's Love Letter to Bangladesh as She takes Mishti Paan to MasterChef Australia #News #topnews #photography…” https://t.co/IkjZDQXdgq — Rabab Fatima (@rababfh2016) July 11, 2021

Kishwar is such a queen straight up feeding these firinghis mishti paan in a fine dining setting. — Cece27888 (@cece27888) July 11, 2021

Kishwar made mishti paan, I mean, mishti paan for the semi-finals! Boss, it can't get more South Asian than this😂😂😂😂



What a lady! What a lady!#MasterChefAU #MishtiPaanFan #PaanKhayeJudgesHamare pic.twitter.com/3oSCETsixp — R's Mom (@readingrsmind) July 12, 2021

my parents love mishti paan but were sceptical about it getting turned into ice cream lol in conclusion never doubt kishwar 💖 #MasterChefAU — ♡roti🕵🏾‍♀️♡ (@sugananny) July 11, 2021

Holy moly @Kishjustathome nailed every single dish! The Mishti Paan dessert was just mindblowing. There is no one more deserving of being in the final than you. Kishwar, you're the Masterchef of our hearts already. If you don't win this, I'm seriously gonna cry. https://t.co/X4k3OhuOer — Arif Anwar (@arifanwar) July 11, 2021

PAAN ICE CREAM?????? KISHWAR'S SERVING UP FANCY PAAN SHUPARI HELL YEAH #MasterChefAU — ♡roti🕵🏾‍♀️♡ (@sugananny) July 11, 2021

#MasterChefAU KISHWAR'S Paan icecream is EVERYTHING I expected it to be and even more!!!!

If you haven't given it a shot, try it!!!!



A decadent delicacy of Nihari followed by a refreshing ending course of Paan is just perfect, Kishwar is a smart lady!!!! pic.twitter.com/mUCJ2G6Eaz — Neel P (Not Sarah🥕) (@neels_pandit) July 11, 2021

Never doubt Kishwar Chowdhury! We can't wait to see what she cooks up in the final.