Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise prompted conversations about 'Bollywood camps' and the way the film industry functions on social media.

Now, Sushant's friend, publicist Rohini Iyer, has taken to Instagram to talk about the star, while also debunking the rumors and comments floating on social media.

She shared two posts on Instagram in which she talked about how people who are giving an opinion on Sushant's life are nothing more than 'peddlers' trying to 'benefit' from his death.

Every single person who wants their two bit fame has an opinion on his life. Firstly, he didn’t give a fuck about fame or your opinions. He didn’t care about these people who are busy posting about not being in touch with him. For the record, he didn’t care about being in touch. He hated fake friends, phone calls and small talk.

She also added that Sushant never 'cared about being an insider' because for him, films were just a part of his life and not his whole world.

He rejected your parties, you didn’t shun him. He rejected your lobbies . He didn't need camps, he had his own kingdom. He was a fighter. He made his own place in the sun. He was an outsider and he never cared about being an insider. That’s because he had a life beyond films. The industry was a small part of his life, he had many worlds beyond that.

She said that it was unfair to reduce his talent to fit an agenda when his accomplishments were multifold.

He was a crazy genius. He read Sartre and Nietzsche, he studied astronomy and stoicism, he wrote poetry, played the guitar, wrote with his left and right hand. He cared about saving the planet, the world, about going to Mars, he invested in charities, in science projects and innovations that were beyond your comprehension. So please don’t try to make sense of him or reduce his talent to serve your mere agenda.

In the second post, she added that one should talk about him by 'celebrating his life, his work, his brilliance', while also talking about all that he has given her.

He was my best friend, my special son. He was my Mozart. He’s given me music, culture, art, stars, poetry, books and most importantly, memories.

She ended her post by stating that while Sushant never cared about anyone's opinion, 'protecting his legacy' was important to her, and thus she wanted to set the record straight.

He touched every single person’s life and path he crossed. Knowing Rajput was loving him. I just want everyone to know and remember him for the person he really was. Not this manufactured version the peddlers are trying to sell. Maybe he was too good for all of you. He was pure diamond. Maybe you all didn’t recognize that cos you are only used to plastic. You didn’t deserve him. He was intelligent beyond belief and some of you can barely read. And you know what? He didn’t care about all of you or your dumb opinions then. He won’t care any less now. But I do. Protecting his legacy is important to me. So setting the record straight once and for all.

Many people appreciated her for putting into words the way he should be remembered:

You can read the complete posts here:

If you, or someone you know, is suffering from depression, experiencing suicidal thoughts, or just need someone to talk to, remember that help is just a phone call away. Reach out to the following helplines in India. BMC mental health helpline: 022-24131212 (available 24X7), Vandrevala Foundation: 186-02662345/180-02333330 (24x7) or AASRA: 91-9820466726 (available 24X7).