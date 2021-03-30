Ashutosh Gowarikar's Swades starring Shah Rukh Khan was a masterpiece. From its songs to evoking patriotism, this 2004 film has been unforgettable.

But looks like the movie is not just popular among us desis, recently US Navy sang AR Rahman’s soulful track Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera from this 2004 film at an event. A clip of this video was shared by Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Ambassador of India to the United States.

'ये वो बंधन है जो कभी टूट नहीं सकता! This is a friendship bond that cannot be broken ever.' 🇮🇳🇺🇸



US Navy singing a popular Hindi tune @USNavyCNO 's dinner last night! pic.twitter.com/hfzXsg0cAr — Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@SandhuTaranjitS) March 27, 2021

The video went viral soon after it was shared on social media and even SRK and A.R. Rahman couldn't help but get nostalgic.

Thank u for sharing this sir. How lovely. Git all nostalgic about the time spent making this beautiful film and belief sung in the song. Thanx @AshGowariker @RonnieScrewvala @arrahman & everyone who made it possible. https://t.co/rFRKcHTDCg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 29, 2021

Netizens all over lauded US Navy for singing this beautiful rendition of the popular song.

Great rendition of the theme song from Swades by the US Navy - @AshGowariker @iamsrk @WeAreSwades Thanks Ambassador for sharing — Ronnie Screwvala (@RonnieScrewvala) March 28, 2021

@SoulReaper2222 @_noodles78 @TomFulop @BNose42 This song is from one of my Fav @iamsrk movie Swades. It touched Pulse of NRI abroad towards their duty towards Motherland. The Song still gives me goosebumps — Amit Pai 🇮🇳 (@Amitpai6982Pai) March 29, 2021

This effort truly reflects the camaraderie shared by both nations, especially the two navies who have gone from strength to strength... and finally carrying out joint exercises in the BoB. Kudos. Jai hind — Kannanunni (@rkannanunni) March 29, 2021

Aptly described in the lyrics, here’s wishing ever lasting and strong bilateral ties between our two great countries 👏🏻👏🏻 — Sanjeev Ghanekar (@SGGhanekar) March 28, 2021

US taught the world to live with Technology & Indian civilization taught the world how to live with peace. May the fusion usher new path to humanity ..



Thank you US Navy. May the friendship & bond stay strong & survive for ages to come ..except for the political sh!t heads.. — X!-Sh!T-P!mp. Chairman, One-G!na (@OhPotty) March 28, 2021

This magical song was composed by AR Rahman, has lyrics by Javed Akhtar. Rahman also provided vocals to the song.