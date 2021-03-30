Ashutosh Gowarikar's Swades starring Shah Rukh Khan was a masterpiece. From its songs to evoking patriotism, this 2004 film has been unforgettable.     

But looks like the movie is not just popular among us desis, recently US Navy sang AR Rahman’s soulful track Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera from this 2004 film at an event. A clip of this video was shared by Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Ambassador of India to the United States. 

The video went viral soon after it was shared on social media and even SRK and A.R. Rahman couldn't help but get nostalgic. 

Netizens all over lauded US Navy for singing this beautiful rendition of the popular song.  

This magical song was composed by AR Rahman, has lyrics by Javed Akhtar. Rahman also provided vocals to the song. 