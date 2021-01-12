Korean actors often play university students and young entrepreneurs with ease - making you believe that they're fresh out of college. But you're definitely in for a shock. Because from Hyun Bin to Song Hye-kyo, you'll be surprised to know what the age of your favourite K-drama stars actually is.
1. Hyun Bin
This Crash Landing On You and Memories Of The Alhambra star is actually 38 years old. Who would have guessed?
2. Son Ye-jin
Our beloved South Korean heiress, Yoon Se-ri from Crash Landing On You is 39 years old and currently dating co-star Hyun Bin. She has also acted in hit dramas like Something In The Rain and Secret Garden.
3. Jung Hae-in
This Korean actor famous for his roles in Tune in for Love and One Spring Night is actually 32 years old and could still pass off as a teenager.
4. Han Ji-min
This critically-acclaimed actor who wooed us with her roles in One Spring Night and The Light in Your Eyes is 38 years old.
5. Kim Seon-ho
Our latest crush from Start-Up, Kim Seon-ho with his adorable dimples is 34 years old and was also a part of the hit-drama Welcome to Waikiki 2.
6. Gong Yoo
Famous for his work in Guardian: The Lonely and Great God and Train To Busan, this brilliant actor is 41 years old.
7. Lee Dong-wook
Touch Your Heart and Guardian: The Lonely and Great God star, Lee Dong-wook sure doesn't look it but he is actually 39 years old. Can you believe that?
8. Lee Jong-suk
This Romance Is a Bonus Book actor might look like he just graduated but is actually 31 years old. Cue the gasps.
9. Park Seo-joon
Famous for his roles in Itaewon Class, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim? and his cameo in Parasite, Park Seo-joon is 32 years old.
10. Kang Han Na
The Start-Up and Familiar Wife star and RJ is 31 years old and recently made a cameo in the hit drama, Record Of Youth.
11. Yoo In-na
Famous for her pairing with Lee Dong-wook in Touch Your Heart and Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, Yoo In-na is 38 years old.
12. Song Joong-ki
This Descendants of the Sun star will next be seen in Netflix's Victory (Space Sweepers) and is 35 years old.
13. Song Hye-kyo
This brilliant Descendants of the Sun and Encounter actor is actually 39 years old.
14. Lee Min-ho
Famous for his roles in Boys Over Flowers, Legend of the Blue Sea and The Heirs, this legendary actor is 33 years old.
15. Park Shin-hye
This The Heirs actor who was last seen in Netflix's Call is 30 years old. Who would have guessed?
16. Park Hae-jin
Famous for Cheese in the Trap and Forest, this handsome actor is 37 years old.
17. Ji Chang-wook
This 33-year-old star from Backstreet Rookie and Lovestruck In The City is still a kid at heart for sure.
18. Kim Soo-hyun
This It's Okay to Not Be Okay star is 32 years old and we're as shocked as you are.
19. Park Min-young
Famous for her roles in When the Weather Is Fine, Her Private Life and What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?, Park Min-young is 34 years old.
20. Bae Doona
This Sense8 star, all set to be a part of Netflix's next, The Silent Sea alongside Gong Yoo is 41 years old and immensely talented.
Which star surprised you the most?