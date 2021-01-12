Korean actors often play university students and young entrepreneurs with ease - making you believe that they're fresh out of college. But you're definitely in for a shock. Because from Hyun Bin to Song Hye-kyo, you'll be surprised to know what the age of your favourite K-drama stars actually is.

1. Hyun Bin

This Crash Landing On You and Memories Of The Alhambra star is actually 38 years old. Who would have guessed?

2. Son Ye-jin

Our beloved South Korean heiress, Yoon Se-ri from Crash Landing On You is 39 years old and currently dating co-star Hyun Bin. She has also acted in hit dramas like Something In The Rain and Secret Garden.

3. Jung Hae-in

This Korean actor famous for his roles in Tune in for Love and One Spring Night is actually 32 years old and could still pass off as a teenager.

4. Han Ji-min

This critically-acclaimed actor who wooed us with her roles in One Spring Night and The Light in Your Eyes is 38 years old.

5. Kim Seon-ho

Our latest crush from Start-Up, Kim Seon-ho with his adorable dimples is 34 years old and was also a part of the hit-drama Welcome to Waikiki 2.

6. Gong Yoo

Famous for his work in Guardian: The Lonely and Great God and Train To Busan, this brilliant actor is 41 years old.

7. Lee Dong-wook

Touch Your Heart and Guardian: The Lonely and Great God star, Lee Dong-wook sure doesn't look it but he is actually 39 years old. Can you believe that?

8. Lee Jong-suk

This Romance Is a Bonus Book actor might look like he just graduated but is actually 31 years old. Cue the gasps.

9. Park Seo-joon

Famous for his roles in Itaewon Class, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim? and his cameo in Parasite, Park Seo-joon is 32 years old.

10. Kang Han Na

The Start-Up and Familiar Wife star and RJ is 31 years old and recently made a cameo in the hit drama, Record Of Youth.

11. Yoo In-na

Famous for her pairing with Lee Dong-wook in Touch Your Heart and Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, Yoo In-na is 38 years old.

12. Song Joong-ki

This Descendants of the Sun star will next be seen in Netflix's Victory (Space Sweepers) and is 35 years old.

13. Song Hye-kyo

This brilliant Descendants of the Sun and Encounter actor is actually 39 years old.

14. Lee Min-ho

Famous for his roles in Boys Over Flowers, Legend of the Blue Sea and The Heirs, this legendary actor is 33 years old.

15. Park Shin-hye

This The Heirs actor who was last seen in Netflix's Call is 30 years old. Who would have guessed?

16. Park Hae-jin

Famous for Cheese in the Trap and Forest, this handsome actor is 37 years old.

17. Ji Chang-wook

This 33-year-old star from Backstreet Rookie and Lovestruck In The City is still a kid at heart for sure.

18. Kim Soo-hyun

This It's Okay to Not Be Okay star is 32 years old and we're as shocked as you are.

19. Park Min-young

Famous for her roles in When the Weather Is Fine, Her Private Life and What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?, Park Min-young is 34 years old.

20. Bae Doona

This Sense8 star, all set to be a part of Netflix's next, The Silent Sea alongside Gong Yoo is 41 years old and immensely talented.

Which star surprised you the most?