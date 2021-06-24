The year 2020 and 2021 might have sucked. But these two years have also seen the releases of some amazing web series.

Everyone did such a great job that we just fell in love with the storylines, the plot twists, and of course the actors who brought these roles to life.

Pankaj Tripathi

Is there anyone like Pankaj? Let me tell you. No. The reason being, he can pull off any role that is thrown at him. Be it a comical one or a hardcore gangster. Now he will be a part of projects like Bachchan Pandey, 83, and Mimi working his charm.

Manoj Bajpayee

It would be an understatement to say that we loved Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man (both the seasons). And, we will be his audience once again for projects like- Ray which is all set to come out on 25th June, Netflix. Other than that, he will also be a part of Mughal Road, and Dial 100.

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant has had multiple releases in 2020 and 2021. But that's not where he is stopping. He will also be starring in - 14 Phere, Haseen Dillruba, Love Hostel & Mumbaikar.

Jitendra Kumar

The camera loves Jitendra Kumar and Jitendra Kumar loves the camera which is why we will be seeing him in a sports drama film called Jaadugar, where he will be playing the role of Magic Meenu.

Sushmita Sen

Who can forget Sushmita's stellar performance in Aarya? Well, she has already started working on season 2 of Aarya and we just can't wait for it to come out.

Pratik Gandhi

Although he has worked on multiple Gujarati projects, he also has two projects in the pipeline namely- Atithi Bhooto Bhava, Ravan Leela.

Divyenndu

Ah, don't we just love to hate him? Mainly because he plays his part so well, we forget what's real and what's fiction? Next, he will be seen in Brahmāstra.

Abhishek Banerjee

Abhishek has done some iconic roles which will stay with us for years to come. We will have the pleasure to watch him weave his magic yet again in several projects like- Love Hostel, Blind Bhediya, Darlings.

Jaideep Ahlawat

Another gem from Paatal Lok is Jaideep Ahlawat and we definitely want to see more of him. Right now, he is working on his project Maharaja.

Ishwak Singh

Now if we are talking about Paatal Lok, how can we not mention Ishwak Singh? As it turns out, he will also be seen in projects like- Lucknow, and Rocket Boys.

Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta is nothing short of perfection and that is reflected in all her work. And, this is why all her fans should rejoice because we will be seeing her in projects like- Goodbye, Dial 100, Masaba 2, and many more.

Rohit Saraf

Rohit is bringing back the notion of cute-guy next door. Speaking of which, we will also see him in Feels Like Ishq.

Shefali Shah

We just know that if Shefali is in a movie or a series, it's going to be a good one. Her upcoming projects include- Doctor G, Darlings. Can you wait for them? I know I can't.

Now, we just have to wait to see when these actually come out.