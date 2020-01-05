Warning: The article contains 'You' Season 2 spoilers. Proceed with caution. 

We can't get enough of Will Bettleheim, a.k.a Joe Goldberg in 'You' Season 2 on Netflix. And while we're still reeling from plot twists and deaths (yes, in case you haven't seen it yet, we apologise in advance), these memes have 'followed' us the way Joe follows his next 'love' interest. 
Yes, of course there are spoilers ahead; so don't say we didn't warn you. 

Still from You Season 2
Source: Variety

If you haven't watched it, you must do that before coming back here. 

But if you have, here are some memes for 'You'. 

That's all folks. See you soon, neighbour. 