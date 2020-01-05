Warning: The article contains 'You' Season 2 spoilers. Proceed with caution.

We can't get enough of Will Bettleheim, a.k.a Joe Goldberg in 'You' Season 2 on Netflix. And while we're still reeling from plot twists and deaths (yes, in case you haven't seen it yet, we apologise in advance), these memes have 'followed' us the way Joe follows his next 'love' interest.

Yes, of course there are spoilers ahead; so don't say we didn't warn you.

If you haven't watched it, you must do that before coming back here.

But if you have, here are some memes for 'You'.

me watching season 2 of you on netflix thinking joe is gonna change pic.twitter.com/OpA9pJ1rRA — 𝕤𝕒𝕣𝕒𝕙 (@sarahunruh33) December 27, 2019

Joe when he found out Love is just as crazy as he is #YouNetflix #YOUSEASON2 #YouS2 pic.twitter.com/pOQBoBkDMR — Maddy Returns In 2020 (@Love_Timerea_) December 27, 2019

SPOILER



Me thinking Love was a cool girl and then me turning around to go beat her ass after finding out she killed Delilah #YOUSEASON2 #YouNetflix #YouS2 pic.twitter.com/OAJL3MN28Q — Maddy Returns In 2020 (@Love_Timerea_) December 27, 2019

us all thinking joe had changed for the better and then hearing “see you soon...neighbor” #YouNetflix #YouOnNetflix #YouSeasonTwo pic.twitter.com/fFrrd0D0gO — brianna (@briannaareed) December 28, 2019

Joe to Ellie when he found her filming him from the roof #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/vzsWeuOj0O — ebony jenkins (@chocolatesunn) December 27, 2019

Me awkwardly rooting for Joe even after all the horrible shit he’s done #NetflixYOU pic.twitter.com/rXNfUl713o — Dakota Clark (@Skid_McMarx_) December 29, 2019

What Joe thinks happens when he puts on a hat #YouSeasonTwo pic.twitter.com/yIb7R6gQr9 — Trevor Norris (@trevor_norris0) December 28, 2019

me: watching You on netflix

joe/will: kills people and stalk ppl

me: i hope he doesn’t get caught 😓 #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/SDa0U6l72i — dazanai (@_naaiiiii) December 31, 2019

Joe when Love used salt instead of sugar.#YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/KP3bVMK8Rb — Kerosene Sapphire (@teelteen) December 27, 2019

No context memes about ‘You’ season 2 pic.twitter.com/D08PniUpb1 — ;vory (@imw__c) January 4, 2020

I’ve been crying laughing for 10 minutes now #younetflix pic.twitter.com/7Y8cA2eFRS — kia (@AkiaaD) January 1, 2020

The Quinn’s really named their children Love and Forty pic.twitter.com/H2BEkcONBk — Kayla 🧽 (@lostwant2) December 28, 2019

Me when I realized the rich parents in #YouSeasonTwo named them Forty and Love because they like tennis pic.twitter.com/tvq6yXQzH6 — Allison Kilkenny (@allisonkilkenny) December 28, 2019

Joe: “I’m a psycho killer crazy man who always finds a way to justify my actions”



Love: “it’s okay that you’re crazy! I’m more of a psycho than you are, just love me!”



Joe:



#YouNetflix #YouSeasonTwo 🤦🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/hDjGDbFVyt — Bliss Jiminez (@BlissJiminez) December 29, 2019

love quinn: i’m a psycho too and idc if you’re a murderer bc so am i



joe: #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/ZahjPIEVOo — zalım büş✨ (@buexra) January 1, 2020

me trying to look like a snacc after Penn Badgley locks me in his glass box #YOUSEASON2 pic.twitter.com/kCLHlXMaEt — 🌈✨ Dy|anRae✨🌈 (@_DyllanRae) December 30, 2019

joe goldberg and will bettelheim are so hot pic.twitter.com/BnEwBfu6Co — 𝑡𝑖𝑚𝑜𝑠𝑎𝑖𝑛𝑡 (@chalawy) December 30, 2019

The ending to YOU season 2 had me like this pic.twitter.com/1EDV6EE1AR — chino (@ramirez_chino) December 31, 2019

Joe got a whole attitude with Love after finding out she killed Candace and Delilah?! Like... #YouNetflix #YOUSEASON2 pic.twitter.com/V21O4V7tGU — LuLah (@LuLahJoi) December 27, 2019

Joe finally gets the woman who sees him for what he truly is and loves him anyway and he’s disgusted #YouS2 #youseason2 #younetflix #YouOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/0ijWSsyz5O — Papa Slime (@msolurin) December 27, 2019

When I saw Joe/Will peek through the crack of the fence in the last episode #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/ICXRJN07Q9 — josh (@eroskilos) December 27, 2019

That's all folks. See you soon, neighbour.