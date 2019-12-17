About a week ago Netflix dropped the first trailer for Season 2 of psychological-thriller You. The trailer was not only super intense but had the stalker Joe AKA Penn Badgley back in action.

While we all have been more than excited to binge on the series right after Christmas, Netflix teased us with another trailer of the series.

Has Joe finally met his match?



You returns December 26 pic.twitter.com/GrznW4cRmx — Netflix US (@netflix) December 16, 2019

This trailer shows us a whole new Joe. No, really! This time he's starting completely afresh. He shifts to Los Angeles, finds a new home and even changes his name to Will Bettelheim.

While the man assures us that this time he's going to turn over a new leaf, well! Love has found its way back in Mr. Bettleheim's life. Literally! Her name is Love (Victoria Pedretti) and Will sure is knee-deep in love with her.

But in Joe's life, where there is love, there is a lot of complications too and the trailer takes us back to his psychopath habits.

But the surprise is that this time his first girlfriend Candace (Ambyr Childers) too will be there to end all their unfinished business and might ruin Will's future plans. Who knows?

The new trailer sure seems.. interesting and we're more than eager to see what new road will the series take.

Watch the entire trailer here.