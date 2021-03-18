Kim Kardarshian added another, rather sizeable grill to her collection - an opal birthstone grill set. She posted a picture of the grill on her bottom lip and it looks - BIG.

The grill has been custom made by Gabby Elan Jewelry, whose designs range from $200 to $1,200 for a tooth. That means ₹14,000 to approximately ₹87,000 per tooth! And Kim's grill is an upward of 8 teeth so you can be assured that this cost an heavy amount.

Here is what Instagram had to say about her new accesory:

Dua Lipa, Pharrell, Pusha T, A$AP Rocky, Wu Tang Clan and Heidi Klum are some of Gabby Elan Jewelry's clients. The company is run by a US immigrant from Israel, who was a 26-year-old 'dental technician with no jewelry background'.