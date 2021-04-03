Do you remember Lucas Sinclair from Stranger Things?

Yes, the endearing little Caleb McLaughlin that stole all our hearts with his million dollar smile.

Now, he is all grown up and at 19, we can't believe what he looks like!

He is all set to make his feature film debut with Concrete Cowboy which will release on Netflix on April 2.

The film also stars Idris Elba, Caleb McLaughlin and Jharrel Jerome, set in the urban African-American horse-riding culture in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

We can't wait to watch him on-screen again!